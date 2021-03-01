Twitch streamer "JustaMinx" has existential crisis after dyeing hair ginger

Becca, better known online as "JustaMinx," is an Irish streamer. She usually streams in the 'Just Chatting' segment on Twitch, but also broadcasts games like Among Us and Minecraft. The incident in question dates back to last year when she dyed her hair ginger.

She's also popular on the internet for hosting sleep streams, where people can watch her sleep live. Although some might see it as slightly creepy to be watched while sleeping, it's quite a popular trend on the internet.

JustaMinx has existential crisis after dying hair ginger

In the video, JustaMinx talks to her roommate about how she feels after dyeing her hair ginger. Although Kiera, her roommate, is excited about it and tells JustaMinx that she's looking good, the Twitch streamer isn't having any of it.

She keeps complaining about being a ginger. Her Twitch followers also amusingly make fun of her, with some commenting "JustaCarrot" and "JustaGinger."

"So I'm going to say something mean to someone, and they'll be like on no, don't get mad at her. It's not her fault. She's ginger. She has no soul. That's what they're going to do. I already know. I already know what I'm lined up for."

Kiera tries to convince JustaMinx to get rid of her stereotypical thinking. According to the former, and most of the streamer's chat, gingers are fine, but JustaMinx isn't too happy being one.

Kiera goes one step forward and tells the 24-year-old to think about Spiderman's girlfriend. JustaMinx ponders it a bit then asks if she is the one who died.

Kiera was probably hinting at Mary Jane, but Justa Minx may have just instead thought about Gwen Stacy. Spiderman has been involved with both these individuals but in different universes.

Kiera then leaves the room, but not before leaving a small drink for JustaMinx. The streamer quickly realizes that the drink is called Ginja, saying that Kiera left the drink behind just to be toxic. The two have a friendly little banter where Kiera tries to convince her that gingers are actually lovely.

JustaMinx finishes by saying that she would change her Irish accent so that people wouldn't be able to make such jokes anymore.