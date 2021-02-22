Twitter cancels Rapper "DaBaby" after calling JoJo Siwa a "bit*h" for seemingly no reason

DaBaby recently drew ire from the Twitter community after dissing JoJo Siwa out of nowhere. The news blew up after the release of DaBaby's new track titled Beatbox “Freestyle."

The video glorifies the rapper's lifestyle before taking a shot at 17-year-old JoJo Siwa, which was uncalled for.

Netizens did not take kindly to this. Twitter was flooded with memes about the diss, with DaBaby on the recieving end of roasts and memes.

DaBaby gets cancelled after JoJo Siwa diss

The diss line in question occurs at the 1:04 mark of DaBaby's music video, where he calls JoJo Siwa a b*tch. The fact that a 29-year-old rapper was picking on a 17- -year-old teen star did not sit well with the internet.

Here are some of the reactions to the diss line on Twitter:

listening to dababy and him suddenly calling jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/K3k1l9Bddu — jordantheestallion (@S0cialShyGuy) February 21, 2021

The entire internet after dababy called jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/rTiu6J5XIn — Matias Brown (@mjb101802) February 21, 2021

Jojo siwa when she catch Dababy outside thinking he was her age pic.twitter.com/mALRGyqz2D — 𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙨𖤐 (@oops_pinkk) February 20, 2021

how jojo siwa gonna pull up to dababy’s house after hearing his freestyle pic.twitter.com/TZkNgOuVKX — Anna (@Anna_stewy) February 21, 2021

As the clapbacks continued, certain fans pointed out that while DaBaby may have forgotten the fact that the 17-year-old girl is actually a lot taller than him.

Here are a few tweets calling him out on the same:

dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3 — jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021

jojo siwa when she catches dababy in the streets pic.twitter.com/8L1lOE8z4g — K (@thrashrad) February 21, 2021

Dababy beefing Jojo Siwa?? Hope he knows that she’s taller than him🤣 — zurii2x🤍 (@zurii2x) February 20, 2021

Twitter users didn't stop there. Some gave the rapper a reality, stating that JoJo Siwa's net worth is at least five times more than DaBaby's. The sentiment from fans was that if he's going to start beef or pick on someone, he should do it with someone his own size.

what dababy gonna do when jojo siwa tell him stay in his bum ass place pic.twitter.com/ysTTbC0CcI — fan account. (@numbahonekai) February 21, 2021

Jojo siwa googling who dababy is and his net worth compared to hers pic.twitter.com/lJ0dUPbGaY — Jocqué 🤴🏾 🥴 (@I_BeQueQue) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa talking down to DaBaby asking what the beef about. pic.twitter.com/MeDl9IVf6N — Alen Kwong (@alenkwong) February 21, 2021

This incident could've been avoided, and DaBaby only has himself to blame if the diss backfires and hurts his career.