Twitter erupts as Johnny Depp wins defamation trial against Amber Heard on multiple counts

The explosive Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial finally came to a close a few minutes after 3 PM EST. The jury deliberated for nearly 13 hours before coming to a unanimous decision that Depp was the victim of Heard's defamatory claims in The Washington Post a few years ago. On nearly every count, the jury members agreed that Heard made up the claims and she lost, subsequently.
The high-profile trial took social media by storm as fans got the chance to delve deeper into the lawsuit with the proceedings being televised. Johnny, of Pirates of the Caribbean fame, and Amber, of Aquaman fame, spent a lot of time under the spotlight during the trial, which dominated newsrooms, television stations, and social media. It was impossible to not be aware of the case, and many were following closely.
Twitter has understandably erupted in the aftermath of the monumental decision.
Twitter explodes as monumental verdict is delivered in Depp vs. Heard case
After deliberating for 13 hours, the jury returned to the courthouse with their decision. As anxious eyes waited for the decision to be revealed, the judge called the lawyers to the stand.
The jury had forgotten to enter the monetary compensation for the parties, depending upon the verdict, so the papers had to be sent back to the deliberation room wjhere the jury members had to fill in the information they had missed.
This could have taken a while, but the jury members were fortunately back in around fifteen minutes. The verdict specified that Depp was owed $15 in total for his damages and Heard, who lost on most counts, would receive $2 million. Twitter exploded naturally, considering that fans of both celebrities have been highly vocal on the platform.
Some supporters of Johnny were moved to tears by the result.
Journalist Jake Tapper had a few concise words to sum up the trial.
Others were quick to point out the irony in Heard losing the case. She had allegedly taunted her ex-husband about going public with his accusations, but that blew up in her face.
It was a rather overwhelming victory for the actor, who won nearly all counts of the case.
Many followers of the trial were pleased with the result and remembered to acknowledge Depp's legal team.
Fans of the actor can rest easy knowing that the court has ruled largely in his favor.
The decision has been out for less than an hour, but the memes have already begun.
Most of the internet is fairly happy with the result.
Some even went so far as to call out Heard on her profile.
One person noticed that Heard's tweet came rather quickly after the decision.
The issue remains divisive, though, as many are frustrated for Heard and other women.
Unfortunately, the future does not seem bright because the impact of this trial might be larger than Depp, Heard and their troubles.
This case could have serious, lasting effects on so many women who come forward in the future. Some viewers pointed out the implications of Depp's absence in court.
Some are blaming Heard's team for not getting the job done.
Even though the case is over, there is no doubt that we will continue to see its ripple effects in the near future. Only time will tell what this case has accomplished for the two actors involved, and how it impacts the many women in the country who will speak out against their abusers hereon.