Twitter erupts as Johnny Depp wins defamation trial against Amber Heard on multiple counts

The explosive Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial finally came to a close a few minutes after 3 PM EST. The jury deliberated for nearly 13 hours before coming to a unanimous decision that Depp was the victim of Heard's defamatory claims in The Washington Post a few years ago. On nearly every count, the jury members agreed that Heard made up the claims and she lost, subsequently.

The high-profile trial took social media by storm as fans got the chance to delve deeper into the lawsuit with the proceedings being televised. Johnny, of Pirates of the Caribbean fame, and Amber, of Aquaman fame, spent a lot of time under the spotlight during the trial, which dominated newsrooms, television stations, and social media. It was impossible to not be aware of the case, and many were following closely.

Twitter has understandably erupted in the aftermath of the monumental decision.

Twitter explodes as monumental verdict is delivered in Depp vs. Heard case

After deliberating for 13 hours, the jury returned to the courthouse with their decision. As anxious eyes waited for the decision to be revealed, the judge called the lawyers to the stand.

The jury had forgotten to enter the monetary compensation for the parties, depending upon the verdict, so the papers had to be sent back to the deliberation room wjhere the jury members had to fill in the information they had missed.

Depp in court (Image via CNN)

This could have taken a while, but the jury members were fortunately back in around fifteen minutes. The verdict specified that Depp was owed $15 in total for his damages and Heard, who lost on most counts, would receive $2 million. Twitter exploded naturally, considering that fans of both celebrities have been highly vocal on the platform.

Some supporters of Johnny were moved to tears by the result.

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella I got tears of joy in my eyes.



Johnny Depp IS INNOCENT. OMG. I got tears of joy in my eyes. Johnny Depp IS INNOCENT. OMG.

Journalist Jake Tapper had a few concise words to sum up the trial.

Jake Tapper @jaketapper Jake Tapper @jaketapper



compensatory damages $2 million

punitive damages $0



But MOST of her claims against him were dismissed Breaking: Jury finds Johnny Depp liable in one claim of defamation versus Amber Heardcompensatory damages $2 millionpunitive damages $0But MOST of her claims against him were dismissed twitter.com/jaketapper/sta… Breaking: Jury finds Johnny Depp liable in one claim of defamation versus Amber Heardcompensatory damages $2 millionpunitive damages $0But MOST of her claims against him were dismissed twitter.com/jaketapper/sta… A decisive court victory for Depp. twitter.com/jaketapper/sta… A decisive court victory for Depp. twitter.com/jaketapper/sta…

Others were quick to point out the irony in Heard losing the case. She had allegedly taunted her ex-husband about going public with his accusations, but that blew up in her face.

Girl @itsdeppo_



He did it. Johnny told the world. He's won his case



#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard “Tell the world Johnny, see what a Judge or Jury thinks. Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you.”He did it. Johnny told the world. He's won his case “Tell the world Johnny, see what a Judge or Jury thinks. Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you.”He did it. Johnny told the world. He's won his case#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

It was a rather overwhelming victory for the actor, who won nearly all counts of the case.

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp



HE TOLD THE WORLD AND A JURY AND THEY ALL BELIEVED HIM JOHNNY DEPP WAS TOLD TO TELL THE WORLD AND THAT A JURY WOULD NEVER BELIEVE HIM.HE TOLD THE WORLD AND A JURY AND THEY ALL BELIEVED HIM #justiceforjohnnydepp JOHNNY DEPP WAS TOLD TO TELL THE WORLD AND THAT A JURY WOULD NEVER BELIEVE HIM. HE TOLD THE WORLD AND A JURY AND THEY ALL BELIEVED HIM #justiceforjohnnydepp

Many followers of the trial were pleased with the result and remembered to acknowledge Depp's legal team.

মাইশা @maishaxoxo



YES. YES. YES.



#JusticeForJohhnyDepp HE DID IT. JOHNNY DEPP DID IT. BEN DID IT. CAMILLE DID IT. DENISSON DID IT. JESSICA DID IT. THEY ALL DID IT.YES. YES. YES. HE DID IT. JOHNNY DEPP DID IT. BEN DID IT. CAMILLE DID IT. DENISSON DID IT. JESSICA DID IT. THEY ALL DID IT. YES. YES. YES.#JusticeForJohhnyDepp

Fans of the actor can rest easy knowing that the court has ruled largely in his favor.

LM10 🇦🇷 @Leo10Era How I sleep knowing Messi is the goat and Johnny Depp won the court case How I sleep knowing Messi is the goat and Johnny Depp won the court case https://t.co/MWJAbyDGC2

The decision has been out for less than an hour, but the memes have already begun.

Alex Warren @alexwaarren I just saw a tweet saying “Johnny Depp will be having a mega pint today” and I’ve never loved something more on my life. I just saw a tweet saying “Johnny Depp will be having a mega pint today” and I’ve never loved something more on my life.

Most of the internet is fairly happy with the result.

maría @jxnsmanager JOHNNY DEPP YOU ARE FREE FROM INJUSTICE AND YOU DESERVE IT JOHNNY DEPP YOU ARE FREE FROM INJUSTICE AND YOU DESERVE IT https://t.co/IyBQbsI3j3

Some even went so far as to call out Heard on her profile.

L @lalo_22_ twitter.com/realamberheard… Amber Heard @realamberheard 💕 https://t.co/8vGMHykjkA Ummmm NO @realamberheard YOU set women and domestic violence survivors back!!! Your lies and spectacle of dishonesty is disrespectful and a slap in the face to women who REALLY experienced sexual & domestic violence. YOU, Amber, are a DISGRACE to ALL women! #JusticeForJohnny Ummmm NO @realamberheard YOU set women and domestic violence survivors back!!! Your lies and spectacle of dishonesty is disrespectful and a slap in the face to women who REALLY experienced sexual & domestic violence. YOU, Amber, are a DISGRACE to ALL women! #JusticeForJohnny twitter.com/realamberheard…

One person noticed that Heard's tweet came rather quickly after the decision.

WhosBreezy 🇵🇰 @WhosBreezyUK Amber Heard lost her case and the first thing she did was hop on Twitter and tweet from her drafts LMFAOOO Amber Heard lost her case and the first thing she did was hop on Twitter and tweet from her drafts LMFAOOO

The issue remains divisive, though, as many are frustrated for Heard and other women.

Ivana Escalera @IvanaE Amber Heard had photos, video, text messages, audio recordings, eye witnesses, medical notes, therapists notes and she was still not believed. This is a massive setback for women. #IStandWithAmberHeard Amber Heard had photos, video, text messages, audio recordings, eye witnesses, medical notes, therapists notes and she was still not believed. This is a massive setback for women. #IStandWithAmberHeard

Unfortunately, the future does not seem bright because the impact of this trial might be larger than Depp, Heard and their troubles.

David Rothkopf @djrothkopf I fear that regardless of the merits of the case, many women will suffer as a consequence of the Heard-Depp verdicts. The results will be twisted and misapplied in ways that will make further abuse likely. I fear that regardless of the merits of the case, many women will suffer as a consequence of the Heard-Depp verdicts. The results will be twisted and misapplied in ways that will make further abuse likely.

This case could have serious, lasting effects on so many women who come forward in the future. Some viewers pointed out the implications of Depp's absence in court.

Ej Dickson @ejdickson Amber Heard had more evidence than 99.999% of domestic abuse survivors have to support her claims of abuse and a jury still found her guilty of defamation.



Meanwhile, the person she accused could not be bothered to even show up to court.



We hate women so much in this country. Amber Heard had more evidence than 99.999% of domestic abuse survivors have to support her claims of abuse and a jury still found her guilty of defamation. Meanwhile, the person she accused could not be bothered to even show up to court. We hate women so much in this country.

Some are blaming Heard's team for not getting the job done.

McNeil @Reflog_18 Amber Heard’s legal defense team really shit the bed. Amber Heard’s legal defense team really shit the bed.

Even though the case is over, there is no doubt that we will continue to see its ripple effects in the near future. Only time will tell what this case has accomplished for the two actors involved, and how it impacts the many women in the country who will speak out against their abusers hereon.

