Twitter erupts as Nicki Minaj's anti-vaccine tweet regarding her cousin's friend sparks meme fest online

On September 14, singer-songwriter and rapper Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter that she had not attended the Met Gala. The 38-year old elaborated that she skipped the Vogue event as they required attendees to be vaccinated.
Nicki Minaj wrote in her tweet,
"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research."
However, the Trinidadian-born rapper did urge everyone to wear masks properly.
In another tweet, Nicki claimed that her cousin's friend from Trinidad became impotent after getting vaccinated. While health authorities worldwide have published a list of potential side effects of vaccination, impotence and "swollen genitals" are not part of it.
Many users suggested that Nicki's cousin's friend getting impotent is more likely to have been caused by an STD.
Here's how Twitter users reacted to Nicki Minaj's anti-vax tweets
Nicki Minaj's tweets regarding vaccine conspiracies garnered much criticism. They spawned several memes and replies from users who were surprised by the star's opinion regarding the vaccine's side effects.
Minaj, however, did clarify in another tweet that she will have to get vaccinated before her tour.
She wrote,
"I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc."
Fox News' Political Commentator and television host Tucker Carlson, who is known for being a vaccine skeptic, applauded the singer on his show. Carlson also labeled Nicki's tweets as "sensible."
Nicki Minaj also hit back against media publications who reported on her tweet, but lefot out the other tweets where she had clarified her decision.
She wrote,
"Pls show me where I said I'm "worried about" anything. Yes. I'm glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works…"
In another tweet, Nicki mentioned that she is not traveling with her infant and also added that she has not hired a nanny for her child amidst the pandemic.
Minaj also insinuated in another tweet that she recently contracted Covid-19 while shooting a video for MTV's VMA awards, which caused her to cancel her performance and appearance.