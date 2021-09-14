Twitter erupts as Nicki Minaj's anti-vaccine tweet regarding her cousin's friend sparks meme fest online

On September 14, singer-songwriter and rapper Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter that she had not attended the Met Gala. The 38-year old elaborated that she skipped the Vogue event as they required attendees to be vaccinated.

Nicki Minaj wrote in her tweet,

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

However, the Trinidadian-born rapper did urge everyone to wear masks properly.

In another tweet, Nicki claimed that her cousin's friend from Trinidad became impotent after getting vaccinated. While health authorities worldwide have published a list of potential side effects of vaccination, impotence and "swollen genitals" are not part of it.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Many users suggested that Nicki's cousin's friend getting impotent is more likely to have been caused by an STD.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Nicki Minaj's anti-vax tweets

Nicki Minaj's tweets regarding vaccine conspiracies garnered much criticism. They spawned several memes and replies from users who were surprised by the star's opinion regarding the vaccine's side effects.

And we’re both rappers lol! Here’s a rap I made about the vaccine @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/ElFayiCAwd — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) September 13, 2021

Told nicki Minaj some sensitive info about my testicles. She’s a really good friend so I can trust her not to tell anyone about it 💪 — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) September 14, 2021

On primetime cable tonight, Tucker Carlson discussed Nicki Minaj’s vaccinated cousin’s swollen testicles live on air.



We live in the worst timeline. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj’s publicist right now pic.twitter.com/uKpULworNG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2021

What Nicki Minaj thinks happens if you get vaxxed pic.twitter.com/Kb4ovAGt5y — Dom2K🎃 (@Dom_2k) September 14, 2021

can y’all read or no? nicki CLEARLY stated she recommends ppl to get the vaccine.. do your research b4 u open your mouth. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EHuRax9Tn6 — Chun-c(Li)t 🥢 (@seasonmaraj) September 14, 2021

I got the vaccine and got in a car accident the next day. So the vaccine causes car accidents maybe, pray on it.



-Nicki Minaj — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 14, 2021

In solidarity with Nicki Minaj's friend, my balls are now swollen. — I Smoked Vaccine Enlarged Balls (@BlackKnight10k) September 14, 2021

They say there is no universal American culture anymore but I just got out of a movie & every single person in my feed is tweeting about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles, so — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj’s cousin after getting vaxxed pic.twitter.com/jHZpj43HMH — low (@Loganator6911) September 14, 2021

Minaj, however, did clarify in another tweet that she will have to get vaccinated before her tour.

She wrote,

"I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc."

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Fox News' Political Commentator and television host Tucker Carlson, who is known for being a vaccine skeptic, applauded the singer on his show. Carlson also labeled Nicki's tweets as "sensible."

Nicki Minaj also hit back against media publications who reported on her tweet, but lefot out the other tweets where she had clarified her decision.

She wrote,

"Pls show me where I said I'm "worried about" anything. Yes. I'm glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works…"

🥴 Pls show me where I said I’m “worried about” anything. Yes. I’m glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works. I’ll have them contacted along with others. 😍♥️😘 https://t.co/NKdJkQpswt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

In another tweet, Nicki mentioned that she is not traveling with her infant and also added that she has not hired a nanny for her child amidst the pandemic.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj also insinuated in another tweet that she recently contracted Covid-19 while shooting a video for MTV's VMA awards, which caused her to cancel her performance and appearance.

