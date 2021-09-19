Twitter goes berserk as Baryon Mode Naruto is revealed in the latest Boruto episode

Naruto's Baryon Mode reveal in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has blown up all over the internet, and for good reason.

Given how much hatred Boruto has received over the years, both as an anime as well as a character, this is truly a major moment for the series.

Previously, the show was redeemed in the eyes of stoic Naruto fans with the Boruto-Sasuke-Naruto vs. Momoshiki Otsutsuki fight. Baryon Mode seems to be the next push for them to start taking this series seriously.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead]

The Baryon Mode was revealed in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga a while ago, and it similarly stormed the fan community.

Kurama explains the Baryon Mode to Naruto in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga (Image via Fandomwiki)

Ever since, fans have been patiently waiting for the anime adaptation of the same, and from the reactions on Twitter, it didn't disappoint.

Twitter erupts as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally reveals Baryon Mode Naruto

The reason that Baryon Mode has particularly stormed the community is not only because of the abilities and strength it grants Naruto, but also because of what is to follow.

Basically, the Baryon Mode fuses the chakra of Naruto and Kurama to form a new kind of energy.

It is even more potent than the Kurama Chakra Mode or the Six Paths' Sage Mode, boosting his reflexes, speed, and power to that of Isshiki. So much so that he could dodge the black rods that Isshiki could enlarge from the particulate state.

However, as a con, using this ultimately pushes Kurama to die, which is a fact he hid from Naruto while suggesting him the Baryon Mode. Although this has not been shown in the Boruto anime yet, fans are aware of this tragic consequence.

But that does not stop fans from marveling at the insane strength the Baryon Mode has granted Naruto.



#BORUTO Never been more excited Baryon mode Naruto is finally here 🙏🏽🙏🏽

#BORUTO

Of course, fans cannot really stop the tears when they see how far the unpredictable ninja from Konoha has come:

It is noteworthy how the latest Boruto anime episode managed to have a lot of other highlights apart from Baryon Mode.

For instance, no one can possibly overlook the parallel between Sasuke protecting Naruto during the Zabuza fight from the first series and him protecting Boruto in the latest episode.

Not to forget Boruto's final attempt to protect Sasuke.

Seeing how far this character has gone, and how intense the story has become, this might be a good time to start watching Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

