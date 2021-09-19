×
Twitter goes berserk as Baryon Mode Naruto is revealed in the latest Boruto episode

The Baryon Mode reveal in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has blown up all over the internet (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samyarup Chowdhury
ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Feature

Naruto's Baryon Mode reveal in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has blown up all over the internet, and for good reason.

Given how much hatred Boruto has received over the years, both as an anime as well as a character, this is truly a major moment for the series.

Previously, the show was redeemed in the eyes of stoic Naruto fans with the Boruto-Sasuke-Naruto vs. Momoshiki Otsutsuki fight. Baryon Mode seems to be the next push for them to start taking this series seriously.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead]

The Baryon Mode was revealed in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga a while ago, and it similarly stormed the fan community.

Kurama explains the Baryon Mode to Naruto in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga (Image via Fandomwiki)
Ever since, fans have been patiently waiting for the anime adaptation of the same, and from the reactions on Twitter, it didn't disappoint.

BARYON MODE NARUTO IS HERE!!!! LOOK AT MY BOY’S FINAL FORM!!!! #BORUTO #BORUTO216 https://t.co/2sP2CJMc3N

Twitter erupts as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally reveals Baryon Mode Naruto

The reason that Baryon Mode has particularly stormed the community is not only because of the abilities and strength it grants Naruto, but also because of what is to follow.

Basically, the Baryon Mode fuses the chakra of Naruto and Kurama to form a new kind of energy.

It is even more potent than the Kurama Chakra Mode or the Six Paths' Sage Mode, boosting his reflexes, speed, and power to that of Isshiki. So much so that he could dodge the black rods that Isshiki could enlarge from the particulate state.

However, as a con, using this ultimately pushes Kurama to die, which is a fact he hid from Naruto while suggesting him the Baryon Mode. Although this has not been shown in the Boruto anime yet, fans are aware of this tragic consequence.

The first mode The last mode

#naruto #boruto https://t.co/gg6HDJg5CH

But that does not stop fans from marveling at the insane strength the Baryon Mode has granted Naruto.

These Naruto entrances are top tier 🔥 #BORUTO https://t.co/J1YyWLuFvh
Never been more excited Baryon mode Naruto is finally here 🙏🏽🙏🏽
#BORUTO https://t.co/5zm2UOxNcj
Naruto Mode Baryon so beautiful.😍🔥🔥🔥

#BORUTO #BORUTO216 https://t.co/ne7fmSkXf2

Of course, fans cannot really stop the tears when they see how far the unpredictable ninja from Konoha has come:

The evolution of Naruto #BORUTO https://t.co/bgN9eJxCVm

It is noteworthy how the latest Boruto anime episode managed to have a lot of other highlights apart from Baryon Mode.

For instance, no one can possibly overlook the parallel between Sasuke protecting Naruto during the Zabuza fight from the first series and him protecting Boruto in the latest episode.

Lol Sasuke is tired my boy is just tired he needs a vacation with his family ASAP #BORUTO https://t.co/UrZh6koyVW

Not to forget Boruto's final attempt to protect Sasuke.

GIVE BORUTO HIS RESPECT AFTER THIS 😤 #BORUTO https://t.co/WctAGAjRPH

BORUTO IS CARRYING HIS OWN SHOW💯

I said what I said. #boruto https://t.co/UybezPRMgb

Seeing how far this character has gone, and how intense the story has become, this might be a good time to start watching Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Edited by R. Elahi
