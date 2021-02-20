Twitter relentlessly humiliates Kim Kardashian for divorcing Kanye West, say Kardashians are an exploitative family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to split up, but on good terms.

Their prenuptial agreement, in a way, guarantees that neither of the two individuals will be left wanting for more after the divorce. Both of them have agreed to have a joint custody of their children as well.

However, the internet didn't take kindly to this at all. For some reason, a part of the internet has resorted to humiliating Kim Kardashian for divorcing Kanye West.

Twitter relentlessly humiliates Kim Kardashian for divorcing Kanye West

good. maybe someone from kanye's family can at least attempt to get him into treatment now that he's away from the exploitative kardashian family.



and this is coming from someone who doesnt like kanye in the slightest but i know that man needs help. — Mercedes (@ThisIsSadiemamd) February 19, 2021

The internet, for some reason, believes that the Kardashian family is exploitative, and that they were detrimental towards Kanye's health. People on the internet went on to say that Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West because he lost in the presidential run.

Dumbest reason I've ever heard for getting a divorce is that "my husband attempted to run for president and that was the final straw." - Kim (3rd divorce) about Kanye West — Martin (@Readestates) February 20, 2021

And for some reason, the internet found a way to make this a racial issue as well. People went on to say that the internet was labelling Kanye West as crazy because he was a man of color.

Funny how when a white person has issues with their mental health, we pray for them, but when it comes to Kanye, a successful, black man, he’s crazy. Free Ye. — Air BnB SZN 🛸🕺🏽 (13-15) (@guamtrash) February 19, 2021

The internet also went on to note that Kanye's tweets indicated that he wasn't happy in the marriage at all.

She filed for divorce yet he was the one that told the world he'd been trying to get out if that marriage for years ..let's not dismiss all of his "crazy" tweets last year..he was not happy in that marriage — michelle (@NyaJab82) February 19, 2021

However, it's surprising that people on the internet label almost every controversy as a racial issue, even when it's not. There was also a major part of the internet who didn't find Kim Kardashian at fault for divorcing them.

People are alleging that Kanye West was dealing with mental health issues for a while, and Kim really tried helping him. People also went on to wish the couple luck.

I just don’t think Kanye West was right after his mother passed. There’s only so much a woman can take. I hope they both find some peace in life. — MANNY LORΞNZO ☬ (@hecxtreme) February 19, 2021

Ye was messed up in the head before Kim. He honestly hasn’t been right since his Mom died. And he was a loose cannon even before then. — Resilient BW💎🥊 (@TMidsouth1) February 19, 2021

What’s the issue? She has the right to leave any relationship that’s no longer serving her. I wish them both the best. — Quarantina (@alissadikoh) February 19, 2021

Kanye has been destroying himself for a long time, especially all the Trump stuff and his failed attempt of running for president with the intent of "splitting the vote" which doesn't work in our voting system. He's not seeking help. This was a long time coming. pic.twitter.com/kKvRfeHsYf — Jeremy Williams 🐯☯️ (@Metalyger) February 19, 2021

There was another section of the internet that was concerned with the well being of their children. Divorces can get messy, and if children are involved, these issues tend to affect the children as well.

Sad for the children, but not surprising. Hopefully they'll learn to co-parent successfully. Kim really needs to lay off the plastic surgery too. — Working Class Princess (@Chi_WCP) February 19, 2021

This is sad.



I like and respect both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



I just hope they both find happiness and peace within themselves. I hope the divorce isn't nasty.



And I hope the kids remain happy and safe too. I hope they aren't affected by the divorce. — Zebreezy Fresh (@AngryCrazyZebra) February 19, 2021

What happens to the kids? That's all I'm interested in. — Nzeugma ⚛️ (@Spawntayneous) February 19, 2021

However, since the couple, or rather the former couple, have agreed to co-parent the children, the internet can relax knowning the fact that the children will be safe. Although co-parenting is a task at times and can get very intimidating, individuals have learnt over the years and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West should be just fine.