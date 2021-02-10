Twitter responds with memes as Aunt Jemima syrup is renamed Pearl Milling Company

After years of controversy, famous syrup and pancake mix, Aunt Jemima, was officially renamed the Pearl Milling Company by parent company Quaker Oats.

Acknowledging the "racial stereotype" inherent in the brand's name and logo, PepsiCo, the co-owner of Quaker Oats, also issued an official statement. They revealed that while Aunt Jemima products will still be available in the market till June, it would be devoid of the distinctive logo.

In June 2020, the company announced it was transitioning from the Aunt Jemima name and likeness on the packaging and pledged a $5 million commitment to support the Black community.

The press release also stated that The Pearl Milling Company would be undertaking a $1 million commitment towards empowering Black girls and women, alongside PepsiCo's continued efforts to uplift Black business and communities.

Within moments of the rebranding being officially announced, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which invoked humor regarding the now priceless value of an Aunt Jemima bottle of syrup.

Aunt Jemima stock becomes a vital commodity, thanks to Twitter's humorous side

The name "Aunt Jemima" reportedly stems from slavery and has long been criticized for being a "racist caricature" and a regressive depiction of Black womanhood.

Keeping that in mind, PepsiCo informed customers that Aunt Jemima had been renamed the Pearl Milling Company after a Missouri-based miller founded it in the 1880s.

While the color scheme remains the same, the Aunt Jemima logo has now been removed. In light of this move, Twitter soon transformed into a hub of intense debate as users pondered the move's efficacy.

Moreover, with the Aunt Jemima brand developing a fan base of its own. Twitter resorted to humor as fans exhibited bragging rights over ownership of a coveted bottle of the iconic syrup and pancake mix:

Me at the grocery store looking for Aunt Jemima syrup tonight pic.twitter.com/D9nuasXR82 — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 10, 2021

Aunt Jemima syrup changes its name…. but will I buy it when there’s actual pure maple syrup that’s already sold in grocery stores?



Me: pic.twitter.com/ZdetDUkCK0 — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 10, 2021

I didn't invest in DogeCoin when I had the chance.

I did invest in several bottles of Aunt Jemima, however. pic.twitter.com/GnJBdUVqbo — M.E.Howard (@pickle_water) February 10, 2021

I was really pulling for this to be the Aunt Jemima rebrand: pic.twitter.com/dvNrR8hISg — Skillet McTavish Esq. (@SMcTavishESQ) February 10, 2021

Aunt Jemima leaving the syrup game pic.twitter.com/5NunzRcJNk — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2021

Lemme go on stock x and put these aunt jemima bottles on there. https://t.co/u0WYUG6MKk — Frozen Water (@OfficiallyIce) February 10, 2021

Stock up on aunt jemima syrup ASAP, it’s gonna be the new trading cards https://t.co/ECGClVW7wa — harriet tubman 20s (@Kaso_x) February 10, 2021

Scalpers rushing to get Aunt Jemima syrup before it goes out of stock pic.twitter.com/ux8vazu0EH — Neon (@Neonistoshort) February 10, 2021

So now my mom is making me save all my old bottles of Aunt Jemima’s syrup 😭😭😭 — Kyrie Jenner (@Nateeeeeee) February 10, 2021

The brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima after they changed their name: pic.twitter.com/FBgYBIZlah — iBlewupthemoon (@iblewupthemoon) February 10, 2021

Awhhh naw. Aunt Jemima replaced?! Dem pancake mixes was built different #auntjemima pic.twitter.com/k1v6kGykxK — Charles — (@TheIGCharlie) February 10, 2021

Damn the next gen will never know about aunt jemima syrup now pic.twitter.com/v2txAvzB39 — Velle (Clips 17-7) ⁶𓅓 (@ahappyclipfan) February 10, 2021

As soon as Aunt Jemima got up off that box and bottle.pic.twitter.com/SdMPSPUKY8 — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) February 10, 2021

Uncle Bens looking around like “what about me?” pic.twitter.com/l9Uj0sV1l1 — XRPthe1 (@xrpina78) February 10, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems like customers have found themselves a whole new product to invest in, as an anticipatory surge in demand for Aunt Jemima products is expected to take place soon.

Humor aside, PepsiCo's move has been hailed as progressive and monumental. Several people hope that it will now set the ball rolling for more brands to jump on to the bandwagon of change.