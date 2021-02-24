Twitter responds with memes galore as Elon Musk takes Dogecoin "to the moon"

SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk can't seem to get enough of his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.
Having started as a meme, Elon Musk's influence sent ripples through Dogecoin's market value, leaving it in a position where it fluctuated massively based on his tweets.
Over the course of February, the tech magnate has tweeted about Dogecoin multiple times, with each time being more disruptive than the last. Dogecoin's value has more than quintupled since Elon's memes pushing the crypto have surfaced.
Elon Musk shares "To the moon" Dogecoin meme
No stranger to turning markets around with his tweets, it seems Elon's words can decide fates. Recently, the entrepreneur lost his title of "Richest man in the world," when a single tweet he put out cost him 15 billion dollars. The tweet in question was one where he labeled the value of Ethereum and Bitcoin as being high.
While Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' earnings have been duking it out in a constantly shifting race for the title of "richest man in the world," fans are having a field day with Musk's newly-initiated Dogecoin "cult."
Almost every Dogecoin post that Elon has made has been flooded with memes. Here's a glimpse at some of the funniest responses to his latest tweet.
Elon Musk was also a contributing factor to the recent GameStop short, where the masses raised GameStop's stock through the roof and crippled several hedge fund investors in the process.
Elon Musk's influence has spread far beyond that of just a billionaire businessman, having evolved into a memelord of sorts, whose words seem to sway entire markets.
Published 24 Feb 2021, 20:47 IST