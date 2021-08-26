Twitter shames CallMeCarson as he announces his official return

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator CallMeCarson has announced the end of his hiatus after nearly a year offline due to grooming allegations.
The 22 year old YouTuber finally broke his silence after 8 months of no uploads on his YouTube with a statement that he'd be returning to streaming from September 1st, 2021. While most of his YouTube comments are filled with fans supporting the creator, his Twitter audience doesn't seem to echo the sentiment. Twitter users are demanding a proper apology for the grooming allegations against him and are voicing their opinion on the platform.
CallMeCarson's return announcement gets bashed on Twitter
In a 2 minute video titled "Moving Forward," Carson establishes that he won't be addressing the drama surrounding him, right off the bat. The YouTuber claims that he's looking to move forward and will be donating 100% of his profits to a different charity every single month for the next year.
"I've learned a lot this past year, I'm not seeking forgiveness, nor am I looking to make excuses. I'm sure some of you are expecting some long drawn out video explaining my "truth" of the situation, but I have no intentions of doing that. "
Twitter users were not amused by this as they took it as a sign of deflection and a way to avoid an apology for his actions.
The vitriol against Carson over on Twitter is quite extreme as the controversial figure soon went trending on the platform with over 20k tweets about him flying around in the past few hours.
While Carson is being shoveled with a lot of hate for his return, many members of his community have been actively defending him on social media. Taking Carson's charity initiative as a positive, many members of his community are happy that he's returning and will turn all the hate around him into something beneficial.
Regardless of public perception, Carson will be returning to streaming on September 1st, 2021 at 1 PM EST. Carson has also promised that he will be detailing his charity initiative in full very soon and is starting with supporting the "Games For Love" initiative.
