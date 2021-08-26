Twitter shames CallMeCarson as he announces his official return

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator CallMeCarson has announced the end of his hiatus after nearly a year offline due to grooming allegations.

The 22 year old YouTuber finally broke his silence after 8 months of no uploads on his YouTube with a statement that he'd be returning to streaming from September 1st, 2021. While most of his YouTube comments are filled with fans supporting the creator, his Twitter audience doesn't seem to echo the sentiment. Twitter users are demanding a proper apology for the grooming allegations against him and are voicing their opinion on the platform.

CallMeCarson's return announcement gets bashed on Twitter

In a 2 minute video titled "Moving Forward," Carson establishes that he won't be addressing the drama surrounding him, right off the bat. The YouTuber claims that he's looking to move forward and will be donating 100% of his profits to a different charity every single month for the next year.

"I've learned a lot this past year, I'm not seeking forgiveness, nor am I looking to make excuses. I'm sure some of you are expecting some long drawn out video explaining my "truth" of the situation, but I have no intentions of doing that. "

Twitter users were not amused by this as they took it as a sign of deflection and a way to avoid an apology for his actions.

Well well well



CallMePedophile has something to say pic.twitter.com/W1QJILTpZy — Eliza (quarantined) (@ElizaBethBitc) August 26, 2021

Was a fucking dick to not only others around him Traves. On an interview JaggerXTC talks about how much Carson was just a dick. Here’s a clip about Traves. Full interview: https://t.co/aJ7sJTCmLR (2/3) pic.twitter.com/90w5ctXuT9 — Citrus || Bug Fables (@BugCitrus) August 26, 2021

I'd be a lot more open to Carsons 'turning a bad thing into a good thing's if it weren't for the fact that he's trying to return to the exact same platforms that gave him the opportunity to do the awful things he did — evin (@TECHNOSPARKLEZ) August 26, 2021

real image of everyone tweeting about how carson deserves his platform pic.twitter.com/S6Ukvdr2zi — leave me alone (@uglybitch63) August 26, 2021

Society if Twitter stopped recommending me trends about Call Me Carson pic.twitter.com/g2F4Zy1E7f — chē z | TRANS EMOJI🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@bemobere) August 26, 2021

The world if Jenna Marbles had come back instead of Carson pic.twitter.com/wQttS8idSX — Robert H. (@robberinni) August 26, 2021

Not one but TWO trending tags about carson 😍 pic.twitter.com/CIbhlZr9EH — Evie (@Chilea__) August 26, 2021

The vitriol against Carson over on Twitter is quite extreme as the controversial figure soon went trending on the platform with over 20k tweets about him flying around in the past few hours.

While Carson is being shoveled with a lot of hate for his return, many members of his community have been actively defending him on social media. Taking Carson's charity initiative as a positive, many members of his community are happy that he's returning and will turn all the hate around him into something beneficial.

To the people saying Carson needs to apologize to the victims: pic.twitter.com/bWWUKZtxpS — MemeFrog ❌ (@DeadMemeFrog) August 26, 2021

Doge is happy that Carson is coming back pic.twitter.com/er4ASqdkOj — Doge Decides (@deciderdoge) August 26, 2021

CARSON IS BACK HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/G2qtirnfOX — Kenesys (@Kenesys11) August 26, 2021

Kinda hilarious how many people "despise" carson but this is the like to dislike ratio🤣 pic.twitter.com/693u2uTxYt — 𝑻𝒚𝒚𝒚 ✫ (@Tyandhisworld) August 26, 2021

A whole drama is going on about carson coming back and its mainly twitter typical every other platform is being nice and then you have twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/74o009hWD4 — Bomrenus (@tibo_lol) August 26, 2021

my thoughts on Carson coming back pic.twitter.com/RAZgQ8kRMz — joe_1690 (@joe16902) August 26, 2021

Regardless of public perception, Carson will be returning to streaming on September 1st, 2021 at 1 PM EST. Carson has also promised that he will be detailing his charity initiative in full very soon and is starting with supporting the "Games For Love" initiative.

