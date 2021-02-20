Twitter wants "Train to Busan" American remake canceled before it's even announced, warn American producers to not ruin it

The 2016 South Korean action horror movie, Train to Busan, is set to receive an American remake. Fans of the original have been loud since the rumors started circulating and don't want it to happen.
According to Deadline, Timo Tjahjanto is in talks to direct the American remake of Train to Busan. Tjahjanto is popular for his 2018 Netflix feature, The Night Comes For Us.
The Indonesian director also has his fair share of experience with the horror genre with movies like May the Devil Take You and May the Devil Take You Too.
Despite all the rumors, there has been no official announcement yet.
Film community reacts to announcement of Train to Busan's American remake
Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean movie that first premiered during the midnight screenings at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The story is set in a high-speed train on its way to Busan while a zombie apocalypse breaks out. The movie revolves around a group of passengers on the train working together to survive.
Fans on Twitter have already made their opinions clear on why a remake isn't needed.
Here are some responses on Twitter:
The movie was critically acclaimed and well-received internationally. Fans are concerned that an American remake might ruin the authenticity of the original by bringing in flashy CGI.
Some fans came up with suggestions for the name of the remake. There were suggestions for a remake in India and the United Kingdom as well.
Fans even jokes about the condition of the train service in America.
Train to Busan is an iconic movie for many reasons. It helped popularise South Korean cinema and had some of the most brutal zombies to have ever been captured on film.
A remake will have to be quite special to convince fans that it was required.Published 20 Feb 2021, 20:03 IST