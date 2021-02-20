Twitter wants "Train to Busan" American remake canceled before it's even announced, warn American producers to not ruin it

The 2016 South Korean action horror movie, Train to Busan, is set to receive an American remake. Fans of the original have been loud since the rumors started circulating and don't want it to happen.

Apparently the director of the U.S remake of Train to Busan is Indonesian and he's well known for his work on horror and action genre.



I have never watched any of his films cause indonesia horror movie always keeps me awake at night. we'll see — 쏘이 (slow) (@crisp_v) February 20, 2021

According to Deadline, Timo Tjahjanto is in talks to direct the American remake of Train to Busan. Tjahjanto is popular for his 2018 Netflix feature, The Night Comes For Us.

The Indonesian director also has his fair share of experience with the horror genre with movies like May the Devil Take You and May the Devil Take You Too.

Despite all the rumors, there has been no official announcement yet.

Film community reacts to announcement of Train to Busan's American remake

Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean movie that first premiered during the midnight screenings at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The story is set in a high-speed train on its way to Busan while a zombie apocalypse breaks out. The movie revolves around a group of passengers on the train working together to survive.

Fans on Twitter have already made their opinions clear on why a remake isn't needed.

Here are some responses on Twitter:

At its core, Train to Busan is about sacrifice, the consequences of corporate greed, and a social commentary on class warfare.



American producers do not have the range nor the self-awareness for this. They'll take out the heart of what made this successful and add flashy cgi https://t.co/RTjNUTB3hy — Rin Chupeco (THE EVER CRUEL KINGDOM out now!) (@RinChupeco) February 20, 2021

Sometimes you don't need to remake things.

Train to Busan is a great movie on its own.

Sometimes you just gotta read subtitles. https://t.co/ty5tnVF0Vf — Weekend Warrior (@wwarrior_1) February 20, 2021

Then dub it. Dubs are horrific but they're made for people who don't have the patience for subs. Why on earth does Train to Busan or any other foreign media havs to be translated into a Western lens? https://t.co/Og7nsbkTuP — rain 🌧️ DM for JC server invite (@moswanyu) February 20, 2021

another reason why im pissed about the train to busan remake is that they’re gonna whitewash all the characters and add one black and one asian for “diversity” — ~jas (@hyunseome) February 20, 2021

The TRAIN TO BUSAN remake news just makes me think of this quote from Bong Joon-ho pic.twitter.com/LFd5tRmMhf — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) February 20, 2021

No one can replace appa in train to Busan !!!!! Make yer own movies !!!! — neeets (@neetamanis_) February 20, 2021

I appreciate the near universal disgust on the tl for an American Train to Busan remake. Y’all are good people ❤️ — 𝙨𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞8🦋 (@sushigirlali) February 20, 2021

Train to Busan is based on VERY Korean things like culture, history and class that is specific to Korea. Remaking it in the US will strip it of the things that made it special. Just watch the original.



signed, a Korean person who is terrified of horror films but appreciates TTB — Kat Cho (@KatCho) February 19, 2021

Train to Busan is already a perfect movie. It is completely unnecessary for a remake. https://t.co/pNlVsz4qpF — Oshei (@ItsMeOshei) February 20, 2021

The movie was critically acclaimed and well-received internationally. Fans are concerned that an American remake might ruin the authenticity of the original by bringing in flashy CGI.

Some fans came up with suggestions for the name of the remake. There were suggestions for a remake in India and the United Kingdom as well.

Fans even jokes about the condition of the train service in America.

1. Watch Train to Busan on Netflix

2. I wish we had good rail infrastructure in the U.S. 🙃 — sea (@nostalgicatsea) February 20, 2021

My British remake of Train to Busan. "Replacement bus service to Plymouth" — Frey (@Bolt_451) February 20, 2021

train to busan in india would be shatabdi to bhatinda — gracy; (@seokillua) February 20, 2021

Honestly maybe America’s shitty rail infrastructure is what makes Train to Busan the kind of movie that could benefit from a thoughtfully handled reimagining. Find an angle that resonates with audiences who only know life with barely-functional crumbling public transportation. — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) February 20, 2021

Train to Busan was good enough without a remake but since y'all gonna do it set it in New York City but don't add zombies. City is creepy enough as is. https://t.co/Y1bjbrpKSk — King Puddin Art - GO FOLLOW MY TWITCH CHANNEL - (@king_puddin) February 20, 2021

Train to Busan getting an American remake..... wtf are they gonna name it Train to Philadelphia — Mars (@Mxrs_SZ) February 20, 2021

Train to Busan is an iconic movie for many reasons. It helped popularise South Korean cinema and had some of the most brutal zombies to have ever been captured on film.

A remake will have to be quite special to convince fans that it was required.