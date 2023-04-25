U2 Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, price, dates, venues and more

U2 has announced a five-date Las Vegas Residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, set to take place at the new Sphere venue from September 29 to October 8, 2023. The Las Vegas Residency at the Sphere will be the band's first major live performance in four years.

In a general press statement, the Edge stated the following regarding the MSG Sphere venue and the band's residency:

"U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert"

The band announced the residency, which is in celebration of their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, via a post on their official Instagram page:

U2.Com presale for the tour is currently available from the official tour site, https://u2.ticketmaster.com/.com. Interested patrons must become a paid subscriber at https://www.u2.com/index/home# by April 26, 2023, at 7 am PT in order to gain access to the presale.

Verified Fan Presale will be available from April 26, 2023, at 10 am ET and can be accessed by registering at Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program. General Tickets for the tour will be available from April 28, 2023, at 10 am ET. Prices of tickets have not been announced yet.

All tickets and presales can be accessed from https://u2.ticketmaster.com/

U2's Sphere residency coincides with the 33rd anniversary of Achtung Baby, their 1991 album

The band's Sphere residency comes on the heels of the 33-year anniversary of their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, which is considered to be one of the best albums by the band. To note, its live tour, Zoo TV, solidified the band's reputation as the pioneers of multimedia concerts.

Speaking about their collaboration with Sphere in an exclusive interview with Fox News, the band elaborated on the promise held by the venue for music artists:

"It’s technology that has never been available. We can literally in sonic terms, but also in visual terms, have our audience not kind of be looking at the show, but be in the middle of the show and in the middle of the sound. It’s sound all around you."

The Edge continued:

"I’m already starting to think about the mixes and our songs and think about how this spatial audio could come into its own in terms of just where we place different parts of our sound"

The full list of dates and venues for the residency is given below:

September 29, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Sphere at Venetian

September 30, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Sphere at Venetian

October 5, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Sphere at Venetian

October 7, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Sphere at Venetian

October 8, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Sphere at Venetian

More about U2 and their career

The Irish band from the very beginning of their career established themselves as a live band. The band began their grand-scale multimedia concerts with the Boy Tour in 1981, which was in support of their debut studio album.

The band is known for its exploration of social and political themes, often written in response to then-current events. For instance, the band wrote their hit single, Mothers of the Disappeared, in support of Salvadorean women whose children were killed or forcibly disappeared by the government during the country's civil war.

The band has been involved in a number of philanthropic and activist ventures, most notably the Band Aid and Live Aid concerts aimed at providing relief to victims of the 1983-1985 Ethiopian Famine.

They also released the 2000 single, Walk On, in support of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Poll : 0 votes