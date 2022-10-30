"Unbelievably lucky that she didn't lose an eye": Haleigh Dawn knife video goes viral as girl cuts eyebrow on TikTok in shocking footage

A TikTok video of a girl named Haleigh Dawn has been making the rounds on social media. In the video, Dawn can be seen accidentally cutting her face with a knife after attempting a viral but dangerous challenge.

The video showed Haleigh doing the 'Chop Chop Slide' challenge. In the challenge, TikTokers pretend to be murderers while the tune of the Insane Clown Posse's song Chop Chop Slide plays in the background. The video of her attempt did not go as planned when she injured herself.

As she attempted the challenge, Dawn cut her eyebrow and a part of her forehead. Netizens who saw the video were concerned about the young TikToker, even as some were relieved that Dawn didn't stab and lose one of her eyes. One TikToker commented that she was "unbelievably lucky that she didn't lose an eye."

Viral TikTok trend left TikToker Haleigh Dawn injured (Image via Reddit/@u/Akboy09)

Internet reacts to TikTok video of girl slashing herself in an attempt at viral challange

Given how terrifying watching the video must have been, people took to social media to share their feelings about it. While some called her out for her stupidity, others used memes to showcase their horror.

Some explained that although her cuts may not have been deep, she bled a lot as there are quite a lot of blood vessels in the forehead area. Other users even wondered why the girl was playing with knives.

Lacerations on the brow dont have to be deep to bleed a lot, since there are so many blood vessels there. Shes just lucky af she didnt clip her eye.

Ya know it a bad idea, yet you still do it because you thought it would be fun and funny, right?

People took to social media to call out Haliegh Dawn after she attempted viral TikTok challenge

People called out Haleigh Dawn for attempting dangerous viral challenge

Now what made her think this was a good idea?

The "Chop Chop Slide" challenge and how Haleigh injured herself

While the short video-sharing app has quite a lot of fun and educating challenges, there are some that are just dangerous and the "Chop Chop Slide," falls in the latter category. In this challenge, users pretend to stab someone just like in horror or slasher movies.

In a very twisted way, TikTokers are seemingly living out their murder fantasies to the tune of American hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse's song Chop Chop Slide. In most of the videos, no one used a real life or any other potentially dangerous objects.

However, Dawn's video showed her using a real knife and her dangerous attempt took a turn for the worse when she accidentally injured herself. The TikToker managed to slash her eyebrow and part of her forehead and soon, her face was covered in blood.

Image via Reddit/@u/Akboy09

Despite this, the young woman posted the video on the short video sharing app, where it went viral and had people horrified and upset about its content.

Though the app quickly removed Haleigh's video to prevent more people from recreating it, she posted it several times. The video would be removed each time, until the app ultimately banned her account.

Following the incident, Haleigh updated her followers about her condition. She had to get seven stitches to her face and said that she would talk about the situation more in the next few days.

In another post, Haleight responded to the comments and reactions on her video. She asked everyone to stop attacking her and sending hateful messages.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that the 'Chop Chop Slide' trend has gone viral. In 2019, a different part of the song, filled with swear words, went viral with kids using the lyrics to cuss in front of their parents.

With social media filled with such viral challenges and trends, there are some that are more sinister and dangerous than others. Previously, there were challenges like the Nyquil chicken or the Sleepy Chicken challenge, the Face Wax challenge and the Skull Breaker challenge that went viral. These challenges have led to quite a lot of injuries

Therefore, it is of utmost importance that people are aware of the consequences of the content they or their children are consuming. While Haleigh's attempt may not have led to serious consequences, if it isn't discouraged, challenges like these could lead to serious injuries.

