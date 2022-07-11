"I am terrified": US soldier's TikTok video about Roe v Wade overturn leaves the internet floored 

A US Army medic publicly slammed the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in a viral TikTok video. Sgt Rahasenfratz posted the video on June 24, just hours after the landmark judgment that dismantles the constitutional right to abortion was passed by the Supreme Court.

The enraged medic questioned how she is supposed to "support and defend the constitution and the country" when the country treats women as 'second-class citizens.'

The video has already received nearly 30,000 likes and more than 1200 comments on TikTok. The viral rant was shared by right-wing internet personality Jack Posobiec over the weekend.

Army Medic's TikTok ripping US Supreme Court goes viral

Army medic's TikTok rant against the Supreme Court ruling has gone viral (Image via TikTok/rahasenfratz)

The US Army medic revealed that she had just extended her contract with the army. In the video, she is seen asking, “How am I supposed to do that? How am I supposed to do that with pride? How am I supposed to do that with love and honor?”

The deployed medic learned about the ruling after she woke up from a nap and was immediately enraged and questioned how she was expected to fight for a country that "oppresses women and revokes their rights."

"How am I supposed to wake up every day and put on a fricking uniform that says ‘United States Army,’ when the United States doesn’t even give a rat’s a** about me."

She further vented that the country was more concerned about buying guns that kill children whom women are forced to give birth to. "Oh, that's so funny," she added sarcastically.

TikTok's post was captioned: “I am heartbroken. I am enraged. I am terrified.”

In the clip, the medic declared that the overruling of Roe v. Wade was an "unintended consequence" and that the politicians and SC judges were not thinking about this.

She argued that removing Roe would drastically impact women in the military since they have "extremely limited access to birth control" and can't "even get an ultrasound without traveling off base."

Sgt Rahasenfratz predicted that the ruling by SCOTUS will make it harder for the military to retain female members:

"They probably were not thinking about this consequence. But it is one, and it affects the very people that those lawmakers hold to a higher standard because they support the troops. Do you really, though? You really support the troops, even though this is going to greatly lessen the retention of women in the ranks of this military?”

In conclusion to the clip, Rahasenfratz vowed to fulfill her obligation to serve the United States but declared that she would continue to raise her voice and would not rest since it was an "attack on women in this country, 100 percent."

Twitter users express their outrage over viral TikTok post

The video has since gained viral status, and people are expressing their anger at the medic after Posobiec shared the video with his Twitter followers, captioning it, “BREAKING: Woke Female Army Soldier Questions Loyalty to the United States after Roe v Wade Decision.”

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec BREAKING: Woke Female Army Soldier Questions Loyalty to United States after Roe v Wade Decision BREAKING: Woke Female Army Soldier Questions Loyalty to United States after Roe v Wade Decision https://t.co/SXRO00UcFQ

Twitter questioned the army personnel's loyalty and demanded that she be court-martialled.

Code of Vets ™ @codeofvets @JackPosobiec This is a direct result of weak woke leadership. She should be court-martialed. Our military is in trouble. Our enemies are watching. @JackPosobiec This is a direct result of weak woke leadership. She should be court-martialed. Our military is in trouble. Our enemies are watching.

NC ShangriLa 🏝 @NCShangriLa @JackPosobiec @DennisH27411488 If she is not loyal to the country, she does not deserve to be in the US Military. It is an honor, not a right to serve the US. @JackPosobiec @DennisH27411488 If she is not loyal to the country, she does not deserve to be in the US Military. It is an honor, not a right to serve the US.

Samantha @Samanth48487861 @JackPosobiec @USArmy just in case you missed this you have a soldier that is making videos and complaining about serving her country. What are you going to do? Get her out, now. @JackPosobiec @USArmy just in case you missed this you have a soldier that is making videos and complaining about serving her country. What are you going to do? Get her out, now.

bonnie hatch @1hatchco @JackPosobiec She needs to read the constitution and then read the decision which sends it back to the states! We don’t need anyone in the military that has thoughts about how they stand with their loyalty to the US.. @JackPosobiec She needs to read the constitution and then read the decision which sends it back to the states! We don’t need anyone in the military that has thoughts about how they stand with their loyalty to the US..

Packing, Again 😀🎒 @Travelnpack

*got 15min of fame, SGT @JackPosobiec "She" cracks me up! They did Not "overturn" Roe vs Wade. Gave it back to the States. Mentioned guns. "She" is in the @USArmy ! She is assigned a weapon. If deployed, may actually have to KILL someone. I stopped watching the video as soon as mentioned guns.*got 15min of fame, SGT @JackPosobiec "She" cracks me up! They did Not "overturn" Roe vs Wade. Gave it back to the States. Mentioned guns. "She" is in the @USArmy ! She is assigned a weapon. If deployed, may actually have to KILL someone. I stopped watching the video as soon as mentioned guns.*got 15min of fame, SGT

T_Curtis 🇺🇸 @TCurtis240 @JackPosobiec “How am I supposed to support and defend the Constitution” EASY!! Support and defend it!!! SCOTUS followed it by sending it back to the States!! (May not like it) But like you said, you swore to support and defend it! And damn!! YOU KNOW BETTER THAN THIS!! @JackPosobiec “How am I supposed to support and defend the Constitution” EASY!! Support and defend it!!! SCOTUS followed it by sending it back to the States!! (May not like it) But like you said, you swore to support and defend it! And damn!! YOU KNOW BETTER THAN THIS!! 😡

Among the rage and disapproval, there were a few voices that stood with the medic and acknowledged her right to express her opinion.

John Silvers @livelovebe

And, I'm in favor of the decision to end Roe. @JackPosobiec She has the right to express her position. Putting on the uniform does not end your right to political discourse. She affirmed her oath. Well said.And, I'm in favor of the decision to end Roe. @JackPosobiec She has the right to express her position. Putting on the uniform does not end your right to political discourse. She affirmed her oath. Well said. And, I'm in favor of the decision to end Roe.

Gopal Arora @GopalArora99 @Patrici91333672 @JackPosobiec I mean... When a country raises you to value freedom, you grow up and literally fight for it, risking your life, and then hear freedom being taken away back home by your own government, wouldn't you lose your purpose at least somewhat? @Patrici91333672 @JackPosobiec I mean... When a country raises you to value freedom, you grow up and literally fight for it, risking your life, and then hear freedom being taken away back home by your own government, wouldn't you lose your purpose at least somewhat?

