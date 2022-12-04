USA Network’s Barmageddon release date and air time

Barmageddon is a brand new reality TV game show set to premiere on USA Network. Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the soon-to-be released series will premiere in less than a day. The show will also include performances by famous celebrities, including executive producer and The Voice season 22 coach Blake Shelton himself.

Alongside Blake Shelton, his co-star and The Voice season 22 host Carson Daly will also appear on the show. Bramageddon is the newest wild celebrity game show USA Network that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

The trio will invite famous celebrities to Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, to compete against each other in overrated bar games that will keep everyone entertained.

Barmageddon will premiere on the USA Network on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

What can viewers expect from the forthcoming game show Barmageddon on USA Network?

The forthcoming series revolves around famous celebrities who arrive at Blake Shelton's bar and battle against each other in well-known bar games. But each game comes with a twist, like Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton Darts), and many more classic games with a goofy twist.

The official synopsis of Bramageddon reads,

“Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will see Shelton open the doors of his Nashville-based bar Ole Red to welcome a rowdy crowd for live music sing-alongs and well-loved bar games — with a twist! With Daly behind the bar and Shelton on stage, Bella will keep the competition fierce and set the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and many more.”

The winning team will get a prize, while the losing team must walk away after accepting defeat. The announcement of the show's premiere comes shortly after Blake Shelton revealed that this will be his final season as a coach on the popular reality TV competition series The Voice.

Barmageddon's trailer teases performances by Blake Shelton and other celebrities

In episode one of the forthcoming series, Blake Shelton goes against famed singer Kane Brown. Titled Blake Shelton vs Kane Brown, the synopsis for episode one reads,

"Country superstars Blake Shelton and Kane Brown realise that everybody "Sharts."

Prior to the series premiere, the network released a sneak peek teasing fans on what to expect from the forthcoming game show.

In the trailer, Blake jokes,

"With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me."

Gwen Stefani, Blake's wife, will also be on the guest list. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of Gwen's challenges, including one where she and Carson Daly are seen wearing beer goggles.

Barmageddon will premiere on USA Network on December 5 at 10 pm ET. If viewers miss the episode, it can be streamed the next day on Peacock. If viewers do not have cable TV, they can watch the premiere live on YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription and login details.

