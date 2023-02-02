"Use this as motivation": Universal Studios Mario Kart ride controversy explained amid 40-inch waistline furor

Universal Studios Hollywood's latest featurette, the highly-anticipated Mario Kart ride and the Super Nintendo World, recently made its soft opening, leaving fans and tourists scrambling to explore its offerings and test out the ride.

The park features a colorful recreation of Mushroom Kingdom and a ride based on the fan-favorite Mario Kart, named Mario Kart: Browser's Challenge. Highlights of the ride include a 3D/ 4D augmented reality experience, vivid colors, and sounds from the game universe.

However, the ride has one tiny restriction that has not gone down well with fans: one's waistline cannot be 40'' or more.

Netizens immediately took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. Twitter user @ApexSeel remarked that if one does not fit on the ride then it can be a great motivation to get fit.

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@ApexSeel)

40" waistline restriction for Mario Kart: Browser's Challange sparkes debate online

As news of the restriction spread, internet users debated the move, sparking an online discourse.

Fans of Mario joked that this was to keep out in-game villains and anti-heroes like Wario, a plumb character. Others commented that it was time to lose weight and get fit.

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@DG_GAStudios)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@RiceMonty)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@OfficalShon_4)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@ItzzNewNew)

However, some Twitterati were disappointed with the size constraint, calling it "non-inclusive" and "absurd." Those who had the opportunity to try out the ride pointed out the small size of the seat, stating that they previously never had issues with fitting into a ride seat.

A user Will, @Will_A_Clark13, called out netizens commenting about fitness and weight loss in his tweet stating:

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@Will_A_Clark13)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@gorg_jess)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@ObuvKite)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@rocco_botte)

Twitter user @ByKathleenMoore pointed out that the average waist size for American men and women was really close to 40" and that would make a large portion of people not qualified to ride.

However, another user promptly hinted that the ride was intended for children.

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@ByKathleenMoore, @Alejandro9799)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@NitchMoney)

A large section of internet users pointed out that theme parks and rides always have restrictions like minimum height for safety reasons, and it was not surprising that Mario Kart: Brower's Challenge too had certain rider constraints.

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@theotheone616)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@JasonLaboyPhoto)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@Poncho28095355)

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@Tawaz_D_Genious)

A few neutral views were also seen on the controversial issue. User @HorhayBlanco explained that he understands the size restrictions and is okay with it as long as the information is made public before he "buys a ticket." He remarked that people complaining online is not a good enough reason to modify the ride.

A response seen online (Image via Twitter/@HorhayBlanco)

Mario Kart ride and Super Nintendo World is scheduled for an opening on February 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes