Usher slammed by fans on Twitter after singer's "autotune" accusation against T-Pain led to a four-year battle with depression

The music industry is full of ups and downs; Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known as T-Pain, found that out the hard way. For nearly two decades, T-Pain has been doing his thing, making music, and collaborating with numerous popular artists.

However, in recent news, T-Pain let out a shocker after he revealed to the world that fellow artist Usher Raymond IV, or simply known as Usher, had insulted him in 2013 during a conversation.

I hate how the world did T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/6Ib9dzHTjY — FKA Carly Beth (@LoggingInIsBad) June 21, 2021

While insults and remarks are part and parcel of the music industry, this particular one left T-Pain shocked and in disbelief. Coming from the same artist that he had once collaborated with and called his friend, it was quite harsh to digest.

Also read: "I am appalled and embarrassed": Billie Eilish posts apology following recent backlash over racist remarks and using Asian slur

T-Pain narrates his ordeal with Usher

What was supposed to be a feel-good flight to the 2013 BET awards turned out to be the lowest point in T-Pain's life following the insult. He began narrating his story by saying:

"We were going to the 2013 BET awards, we were all in first class, and I went to sleep; later on, I was awoken by the flight attendance; she said Usher would like to talk to you in the back. So I got up and went back, and he was like, you know, how's everything going? Quick small talk, no big deal, and he was like, man; I want to tell you something."

At this point, it was assumed that Usher was trying to tell him something about the BET awards. According to T-Pain, he thought it was something super important, given how he was woken up from his sleep and called for a conversation. Unfortunately, that was not the case. He continued by saying:

"I was like, what's good? I thought he was about to tell me something really important; he sounded really concerned. He was, 'Man, you kinda f***** up music.' I didn't understand, Usher was my friend, and he was like, 'Na man, you really f***** up music for real singers.' Literally, at that point, I couldn't listen. Was he right? Did I f*** this up? Did I f*** up music? That is the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

While his method of incorporating Auto-Tune may not have been widely accepted, T-Pain can still be considered an innovator in the industry. He became so synonymous with Auto-Tune that he had an iPhone app named after him that simulated the effect, called "I Am T-Pain," which was later renamed to the "T-Pain effect."

Suffice to say, after learning the truth, fans are upset and are demanding an apology from Usher. It goes without saying that while T-Pain may not have invented Auto-Tune, he could be called an early adopter and, to some extent, a pioneer in his field. Here is what some fans are saying on Twitter:

Usher put T-Pain into depression by saying autotune f*cked up music and then went and released “OMG” a song full of autotune that went No.1. This man a whole demon 😭 — Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) June 21, 2021

Me looking at Usher after finding out what he did to t-pain pic.twitter.com/D5qGnHkC0t — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 21, 2021

most fucked up part of that tpain usher story is that usher had the flight attendant WAKE TPAIN UP!! to WALK TO THE BACK OF THE PLANE!! woke up two seconds ago, still shaky on your feet trying to get to the back without falling and usher's standing like this waiting to insult you pic.twitter.com/WLeZPlXstk — e⁷ (@ano_bashode) June 22, 2021

Wait So You Mean To Tell Me Usher Told T-Pain He Fucked Up Music Using Autotune……Then Used Autotune On “OMG”??? pic.twitter.com/paMF7ErZ0L — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) June 21, 2021

Usher said what???? T-Pain is talented with or without auto-tune..he didn’t ruin shit!!!! 🥴💯 pic.twitter.com/vUwCLZAb9z — AAA (@itscolebe) June 22, 2021

Why was I more upset he woke him up for that trash ass conversation lmao. I cherish sleep😂 — Mambacita2️⃣ (@ThatYoungKid33) June 22, 2021

Black Twitter waiting on Usher to apologize to T-Pain... pic.twitter.com/mFZLorP52m — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) June 22, 2021

The fact that TPain can really sing and he let usher shut him down makes me wanna fight pic.twitter.com/mmzu6yjpXZ — Ariel (@badgalarii__) June 22, 2021

usher raymond the mf 4th said what to T-PAINNNNN??? pic.twitter.com/osnuRGqIbO — SPINDELLA🕷 (@allednips) June 22, 2021

Usher: T pain you ruined music with auto tune....



Me: pic.twitter.com/8ULFZHGbBB — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) June 21, 2021

Yes all of them criticized T-Pain for auto tune but ended up using it on their records and albums. And the fact Usher woke him up out of his sleep to tell him that. Girl I can't pic.twitter.com/kyITKiA9qM — Chanel M. Caldwell (@ChanelM_LC) June 22, 2021

Given the general mood of the situation, netizens are demanding an apology from Usher. In addition to the apology, many are calling out his hypocrisy, stating that he himself used Auto-Tune in his music over the years. It's left to be seen how things progress from here and what the future has in store for both these artists.

Watch the interview here:

Also read: "I feel bad for legit ASMR artists": Pokimane calls out Twitch over Amouranth and Indiefoxx bans

Edited by Shaheen Banu