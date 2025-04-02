Val Kilmer net worth: Fortune explored as Batman star passes away at 65

Val Kilmer, known for portraying the lead role in Batman Forever, unexpectedly passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65. Speaking to The New York Times, the actor’s daughter, Mercedes, disclosed that he was suffering from pneumonia, leading to his demise.

Val Kilmer, whose fortune was estimated to be $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, was additionally struggling with throat cancer. Apart from that, he was spotted visiting the hospital a few times, as per People magazine.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter around eight years ago, Val Kilmer said that his voice and breathing were affected due to a procedure he underwent on his trachea. Due to his frequent hospital visits, Val kept on dismissing different rumors related to his health and wrote in a Facebook post in 2015:

“I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the UCLA ICU. I am praying for a speedy return to the boards as they say. God bless you all and please don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, tributes started to pour in on social media, where netizens recalled Val Kilmer’s flawless performances and his contributions to various successful projects. Comedian Ian Thomas Malone also wrote on Facebook by adding a photo:

“Some of the most beautiful cheekbones in cinema. Such an underrated talent who always brought a singular energy to every role. His Bruce Wayne was way better than anyone gave him credit for. Iceman will be missed.”

Val Kilmer earned a lot from his films: Career and other details explained

Val Kilmer gained a huge fanbase through his acting career, which was also his main income source. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he owned a 6,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, selling most of it for $18.5 million in 2011 while keeping about 160 acres until his death.

Notably, Kilmer’s incredible career dates back to 1983 with a guest spot on ABC's Afterschool Special. With a journey spanning over four decades, he made waves on the big screen, developing his status in Hollywood with iconic films like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, True Romance, and The Prince of Egypt.

Coming to the earnings from his films, he reportedly received a payment worth $7 million for Batman Forever. He continued accumulating more wealth from other projects like The Saint and The Island of Dr. Moreau, summing up to combined earnings of $13 million.

Celebrity Net Worth also stated that Val Kilmer was reportedly supposed to receive around $400,000 from his final film, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise, which eventually did not happen. He was also paid $9 million for the romantic drama film At First Sight.

He even gave his voice in certain projects such as Delgo, Knight Rider, and Planes. Although Kilmer never portrayed lead roles on television, he was a part of TV films like Billy the Kid and The Murders in the Rue Morgue. His self-titled documentary also came out back in 2021.

