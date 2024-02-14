Valentine's Day 2024: 6 Best pink Air Jordans for women

Air Jordans for women have dominated the sneaker industry like their male counterparts since their creation in the late 90s. From their performance-driven features which include their zoom and foam technologies, to their quality leather and mesh fabric blend, these sneakers have quickly evolved past the basketball courts, to becoming fashionable pieces sought after by sneakerheads and fashionistas.

These women's shoes are recognized for their sleek colorways. From neutral shades to bold and eye-catching colors, there are Air Jordans for every occasion. The color pink is associated with romance and Valentine's Day. Check out some of the best pink Air Jordans for women below.

6 Best pink Air Jordans for women for Valentine's Day 2024

1. Air Jordan 1 Low "Artic Pink Gum" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Artic Pink Gum" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These pair of low-top sneakers feature an upper dressed in a paneled design in pinkish leather material. It is accentuated by the Nike logo embossed in a white hue on the side and the white lining fabric that runs from the interior to the heel tab and collar of the sneakers.

Also, these shoes come with foam react technology that provides comfort and pressure reduction for the foot, while the gum rubber outsole, in a brown hue, is incorporated to complement the overall color palette of the shoes, and offers traction and grip control.

These Air Jordans are priced at $72 on StockX.

2. The Air Jordan 14 Retro Low "Shocking Pink" shoes

The Air Jordan 14 Retro Low "Shocking Pink" shoes (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the Air Jordan 14 Low silhouette are built from the combo of a pink suede fabric and a black synthetic fabric, wrapped in the middle of the suede outer, coupled with cotton-made laces, also dressed in hue.

More highlights of black are seen on the metallic applique, and can also be seen in the rubber midsole, while the two-toned outsole, in different shades of pink, ensures optimum traction and stability on different surfaces.

These pink Air Jordans are priced at $143 on StockX.

3. The Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust pink sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust pink sneakers (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes feature an upper enveloped in a dark-toned pink-colored leather fabric, with patches of synthetic fabric, in the motif of elephant skin, in pink and white hues. Contrasting the pink base of the sneakers, whitish accents are seen on the tongue, heel tab, laces, and sole. More pink detailing is visible on the eyelets, sole, and Jumpman logo on the tongue.

The padded heel tab provides support to the ankle area, with the visible air unit on the midsole and rubber outsole, providing extra cushioning and balance, respectively. These Air Jordans for women are priced at $230 on StockX.

4. The Air Jordan 1 "Rust Pink White" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 "Rust Pink White" sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These basketball shoes feature a pink suede material that dresses the upper, paired with matching pink laces, crafted from satin fabric, alongside the tongue designed from a pink leather material.

A cozy and soft feel is provided by the cushioned foam footbed, while the non-slip lugged rubber outsole sole offers stability. These pink Air Jordans are priced at $167 on Amazon.

5. The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Pink Foam" sneaker

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Pink Foam" sneaker (Image via eBay)

These mid-cut sneakers come with a soft pink leather upper, with perforated detailing around the front of the sneakers, allowing for airflow, as well as tonal pink laces, enhancing a customizable and perfect fit. In contrast to the pink colourway of the outer, splashes of black hue are seen on the side, and the lining of the shoes, with the white rubber sole offering energy return.

These pink Air Jordans are priced at $70 on eBay.

6. The Air Jordan Eclipse GG sneakers

The Air Jordan Eclipse GG sneakers (Image via eBay)

These running shoes are presented in dichromatic colors of white and pink, with the upper covered in a stretchable pink material. It accommodates slightly different foot arches, accented by whitish detailing on the Jumpman logo, tongue, laces, and sturdy rubber sole.

The interior of the sneakers features padded foams, providing a cozy and cushy feel to the feet, even during long wear. These pink Air Jordans are priced at $25 on eBay.

Shop any of these Valentine's Day-themed Air Jordans for women from the available retail sites.

