Valkyrae provides concerned fans with a health update after being hospitalized for six hours 

On June 22nd, YouTube streamer Valkyrae, real name Rachel Hofstetter, tweeted that she had to "cancel streaming today." In her original post, she added that she was at the hospital for what was initially thought to be appendicitis, but "might be something else." Valkyrae then ended the tweet stating that she would "make it up to you guys later!"

I gotta cancel stream today! At the hospital for an appendicitis scare but it might be something else. I’ll make it up to you guys later! — rae (@Valkyrae) June 22, 2021

Later that same day, after being hospitalized for six hours and having various tests run for her vague stomach pain, Valkyrae tweeted on her unverified account that she would be "resting today," but that the hospital wanted her back the following day for more tests.

Valkyrae explained that the stomach pain was caused by ovarian cysts. She described the pain as "sharp" with a "bloated, uncomfortable gut." Valkyrae also stated that the pain could not be pinpointed to a specific area.

update! was in the hospital for 6 hours; blood drawn, iv, scans, etc. results - for ovarian cysts. Pain is down from a 9/8 sharp pain to a 3/2 bloated/uncomfortable gut. great.. but nerve wracking that the pain couldn’t be pinpointed. They want me back tomorrow.. Resting today❤️ — rae (@itsraechill) June 22, 2021

Valkyrae's fan outpour for her hospital visit

After Valkyrae's original tweet on her verified account, she received many replies from fellow streamers wishing her the best for her recovery under her mysterious stomach pain.

DW GUYS WE WILL TAKE CARE OF HER 😤 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 22, 2021

Eek- david had the same thing months ago and we went to the emergency room



Luckily he literally just had too much poop backed up 😅 - hoping it’s just a scare and nothing serious!! — Hafu (@itshafu) June 22, 2021

Wishing you the best Rae! Hope you’re alright — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) June 23, 2021

hope you're doing ok rae!!! feel better <3 — Hannah (@bnans) June 22, 2021

Hope you feel better! — Kebun (@LordKebun) June 22, 2021

The wishes continued after Valkyrae updated the public on her condition after leaving the hospital. Many were calling for Valkyrae to rest and waiting for an update on the curious condition.

Feel better soon rae rae 😭😭😭 — Wondy 🍰 (@naltsumiii) June 23, 2021

omg 😦 FEEEEL BETTER SOON RAE!! pls rest up!! — leslie (@fuslie) June 22, 2021

oh my goshhhhh feel better bb 😭😭😭😭 hope you get the best of rest 💕 — jaime💙✨ (@iGumdrop) June 22, 2021

oh my gosh so sorry rae!!

hope you get answers soon, get lots of quality rest 💕💕💕 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) June 22, 2021

Valkyrae's break was short-lived, as she announced she would be streaming on June 23rd. Valkyrae stated that she was "going to fit in a short stream before mom arrives tonight, hoping to finish Octodad and/or There Is No Game!"

Valkyrae also mentioned that she would go over health updates and her hospital experience as she was feeling stable. Fans were quick to offer their love and support to the streamer while still wishing her the best in her health progress.

Morning! Live at 12:30pm PDT



Going to fit in a short stream before mom arrives tonight, hoping to finish Octodad and/or There Is No Game! (Will also go over health updates/my hospital experience but overall feeling stable today)



See ya then! ☺️🎉https://t.co/Gjb2ODUqmI — rae (@Valkyrae) June 23, 2021

There have been no other updates on Valkyrae's health condition at this time. Also, at the time of this article, her stream was not live. Valkyrae recently updated that she will be streaming on June 24th and moving into her new house on June 25th.

