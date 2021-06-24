Valkyrae provides concerned fans with a health update after being hospitalized for six hours 

On June 22nd, YouTube streamer Valkyrae, real name Rachel Hofstetter, tweeted that she had to "cancel streaming today." In her original post, she added that she was at the hospital for what was initially thought to be appendicitis, but "might be something else." Valkyrae then ended the tweet stating that she would "make it up to you guys later!"
Later that same day, after being hospitalized for six hours and having various tests run for her vague stomach pain, Valkyrae tweeted on her unverified account that she would be "resting today," but that the hospital wanted her back the following day for more tests.
Valkyrae explained that the stomach pain was caused by ovarian cysts. She described the pain as "sharp" with a "bloated, uncomfortable gut." Valkyrae also stated that the pain could not be pinpointed to a specific area.
Valkyrae's fan outpour for her hospital visit
After Valkyrae's original tweet on her verified account, she received many replies from fellow streamers wishing her the best for her recovery under her mysterious stomach pain.
The wishes continued after Valkyrae updated the public on her condition after leaving the hospital. Many were calling for Valkyrae to rest and waiting for an update on the curious condition.
Valkyrae's break was short-lived, as she announced she would be streaming on June 23rd. Valkyrae stated that she was "going to fit in a short stream before mom arrives tonight, hoping to finish Octodad and/or There Is No Game!"
Valkyrae also mentioned that she would go over health updates and her hospital experience as she was feeling stable. Fans were quick to offer their love and support to the streamer while still wishing her the best in her health progress.
There have been no other updates on Valkyrae's health condition at this time. Also, at the time of this article, her stream was not live. Valkyrae recently updated that she will be streaming on June 24th and moving into her new house on June 25th.
