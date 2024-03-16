Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor advises Rachel Leviss to get a "real job" 

Vanderpump Rules season 10 focused on the "Scandoval Controversy," named as such because of Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with his fellow cast mate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. After Ariana became aware of this news, she decided to part ways with Tom.

Rachel Leviss, on the other hand, disclosed she won't be returning for season 11, and instead will be spending some time focusing on her mental health. Since she departed from the show, Rachel has been busy working on her modeling career and her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast.

Recently, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member, Jax Taylor, seemingly offered advice to Rachel. In a conversation with US Weekly on Thursday, March 14, during The Valley's premiere party, he said:

"She needs to get a real job. She’s doing everything she can right now besides get a real job.”

What else did Vanderpump Rules alum Jax say about Rachel and Scandoval?

After Vanderpump Rules season 10 concluded, Rachel Leviss announced she would not be returning to the show. Both Tom and Ariana also moved on with their individual ventures.

Tom also has his own podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, and has been working on multiple projects such as Fox's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, while touring for his band.

Ariana, on the other hand, is gearing up to appear on Dancing with the Stars season 32 and is currently in a relationship with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

During his conversation with US Weekly, Vanderpump Rules alum, Jax Taylor, noted that "everybody has made mistakes" and viewers should move on from the cheating scandal, just like Tom and Ariana did. He added:

"Everybody has made mistakes, especially on Vanderpump Rules. He cheated on Ariana. It’s been a year now. I feel like it’s time to move on. She’s happy. Clearly, she’s doing very well. She has a new boyfriend.

Promoting his new Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, The Valley, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Jax joked:

"It’s time to stop talking about Scandoval. There are other things to talk about like The Valley.”

However, speaking about Rachel, Jax Taylor mentioned that she was blinded by fame, which was the reason why she made poor decisions. Additionally, he thought Rachel should "take some time off" to figure out her priorities to work on her personal development and goals.

“I think Rachel needs to disappear for a while, try to figure out who she is as a person, because I think she got lost in the light a little bit. I think she got caught up in the whole fame of it all.”

Addressing the impact of the Scandoval controversy, Jax admitted that the entire situation was very explosive:

“It spiraled out of control on her. And like I said, I think she just needs to stay away from it. I don’t think it was for her.”

The former Vanderpump Rules contestant Rachel Leviss has not responded to Jax's comment yet.

Vanderpump Rules releases new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV.