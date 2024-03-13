Vanderpump Rules: Jo Wenberg spills the beans about relationship with Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules has been mainly focusing on Tom Schwartz's storyline ever since season 11 premiered back in January 2024. After Tom parted ways with Katie Maloney, he decided to move in with his new roommate, Jo Wenberg.

Even though her name has been mentioned multiple times in season 10, Jo made her official reality TV debut on the Bravo series in season 11 episode 7. She and Tom both disclosed their relationship status in the newly released episode.

In Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 7, one of the new cast members, Jo Wenberg, revealed details of her relationship with Tom Schwartz. Episode 7, titled Written in the Stars, was released on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The group begins to mend their friendships; Lala expresses her desire to become a mother again; Scheana cries to Lisa about her insecurities with Ariana. Sandoval is forced to recognize he may never get closure with the woman he loves."

Are Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jo Wenberg and Tom Schwartz dating?

During a confessional interview, Tom Schwartz shared that he and Jo care for each other, he also admitted that his ex-wife Katie was the reason why they never connected. According to Tom, Katie Maloney had "a lot of resentment" toward Jo.

Then Jo was asked by the Vanderpump Rules producer about the last time they were intimate. She was not sure but decided to go with "a month ago" as her answer. Additionally, Schwartz highlighted that his interaction with women was micromanaged - people would inquire him about who he was hanging out with.

Jo added to the conversation, jokingly stating that he should label everyone as his sister. The two love birds and their chemistry was evident on-screen making fans wonder if they will officially be together in the upcoming episodes.

Tom further delved into their relationship dynamic, as he confessed his true feelings:

"Just to be clear, Jo and I were never in a formal relationship. However, last summer, maybe I didn't fully divulge just how much me and Jo cared about each other."

Meanwhile, Jo explicitly stated they both had feelings for each other:

"I think we did really catch feelings for each other. And I'm pretty sure they're still there."

Tom, on the other hand, didn't seem to agree with this, as according to him, the Vanderpump Rules star has "established boundaries" and he wants more of a "platonic relationship" with Jo.

Earlier in a February 8, 2023, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom Schwartz opened up about his divorce and the way he views relationships now. He admitted the reason behind his split from Katie was majorly his fault and his involvement in Schwartz & Sandy’s was why their marriage suffered.

Don't forget to stream the newly released episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV. All episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock. Viewers can also explore streaming options such as Philo and Fubo TV to stream the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8 that will air on March 19, 2024.