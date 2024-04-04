Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10: Never before seen moments

Bravo released an extended and uncensored version of their hit reality TV series Vanderpump Rules on April 2, 2024. In Episode 10, titled Line in the Sand, viewers saw a series of never-before-seen clips that twisted the entire storyline of the show.

During the episode, Lisa Vanderpump found out that Scheana Shay was keeping an eye on Mox Boyens' location. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval expressed frustration about his living situation with Ariana Madix, and his assistant Ann claimed she was fired.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10 synopsis reads as follows:

"Lala hosts a water-tasting event; Schwartz confronts Katie for her recent hookup; Ariana takes Sandoval to task for an irresponsible mishap; tensions boil over when Tom and Ariana clash about long-simmering resentments."

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10 extended version?

Viewers saw two friends, Lisa Vanderpump and James Kennedy's mom, Jacqueline, reunite after two years in the extended version of Vanderpump Rules episode 10. During their meetup, Ally revealed that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's friend, Max Boyens, had previously hooked up.

When Lisa inquired how Schwartz found out, Ally disclosed that Scheana tracked Max through a location app. This is also how Vanderpump Rules star Scheana realized that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Lisa, however, was not impressed by Scheana's tracking skills. She wanted to know why, after being married and having a baby, Scheana was still tracking Max.

"Hold on a second — so she just got married, had a baby, and she's still tracking the man that she had sex with prior to Brock [Davies]? ... Why is she doing that?" Lisa said.

When it comes to the "Scandoval" drama, Ariana and Tom Sandoval are trying to figure out their living situation. In the bonus footage, Tom told the cameras that Ariana makes no effort to sell their Valley Village home. He acknowledged that Ariana is busy with her new career and business ventures, so she is not getting time for house hunting.

As Tom wants to sell the house, he believes Ariana is extending the moving process just "out of spite." Additionally, Tom Sandoval's assistant, Ann, revealed that Tom fired her even though Sandoval said he didn't. During a Vanderpump Rules confessional interview, Ann shared how Katie and Ariana supported her.

"In my panic and sweat, I knocked on Ariana’s door and I was like, ‘I think I’m getting fired.' She was so nice. She took my shoulders and was like ‘You're gonna be okay,’ and I was like, ‘thank you!’ and then I went downstairs to the kitchen to sob."

The Vanderpump Rules extended edition further disclosed Ariana's plans to hire Ann for her sandwich shop, Something About Her. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval introduced viewers to his new assistant, Craig.

In one of the bonus scenes, Tom Sandoval suggests to Schwartz that they should go out and meet new people. As their exes, Katie and Ariana, have moved on, they should too. Even though Schwartz felt weird about Katie and Max's situation, he agreed to go to a singles event at Skybar.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 new episodes release every week on Tuesdays on Bravo TV at 8/7c. Viewers can stream season 11 on Peacock TV.