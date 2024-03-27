Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

The hit Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules has been the talk of the town since the season 11 premiere. The cast for this season 11 includes Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, along with Lisa Vanderpump as cast members.

Season 11 highlights Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's relationship after their messy split. In season 11 episode 9, viewers saw Tom and Ariana discussing selling their house as the two exes still live together.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 9 titled Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang was released exclusively on Bravo TV on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Schwartz makes a startling revelation to Lala about a past hookup that sends Katie spiraling; James hosts a DJ night at Hotel Ziggy; Ariana and Katie encounter new issues in opening their sandwich shop; Brock drops a bombshell about a recent liaison."

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 9?

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 9 focused on Tom Schwartz's revelation and Tom Sandoval reconciling with his fellow cast members. In Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang, he bonded with Lala Kent and revealed his "Vegas moment" with Scheana Shay.

Tom clarified that when he was dating Katie Maloney more than 10 years ago, he kissed Scheana. It seemed to him like a "rocky moment" between them. Scheana told Katie that it was only for a brief moment while she was in high school, confirming the news.

In a confessional interview, Scheana shared she didn't want anyone to know about this:

"It was not a makeout. I never told [Mike] Shay. I never told my mom. I never told my best friends. I mean, also, I would never have told Katie."

Meanwhile, Katie thought Tom and Scheana were hiding bits of the story, so she asked Scheana:

"If it was a big nothing-burger of a situation... why didn't you just, like, tell me?"

On the other hand, Tom Sandoval tried to talk to her ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix about resolving the house dispute. According to Sandoval, he reached out to Ariana via email professionally, to buy their shared valley village house. The Vandermpump Rules celebrity, Ariana shared that she didn't want to communicate with her ex at all, her lawyer will be handling the situation instead.

She mentioned that Sandoval sent a "letter of intent" rather than an "offer letter" which was "very oddly written" and "very informal." Ariana also stated there was no clarity on the decoration of the house on which they spent nearly $100,000:

"There's like a mention of how he'll generously and graciously allow me to stay in the house until I find a new place to live. But then, of course, also there's no mention of anything about the furniture, the other things that are in the home."

Post-Scandoval controversy, Tom Sandoval has been clear he wants to keep the house. In episode 9 he revealed:

"I don't want to have to deal with getting in the market and moving and taking all that time. I think somebody should [keep the house]. I use it. I will use it."

Stream Vanderpump Rules on Bravo TV every Tuesday at 8/7c.