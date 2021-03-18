Vanessa Bryant receives support on Twitter after naming the officers who shared Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the deceased Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, has aired the names of the police officers who disrespected the memory of her late family members.

Following the horrific helicopter crash that claimed her husband and daughter's lives, certain police officials reportedly shared images of the remains of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant airs the names of the officers accused of sharing Kobe and Gianna Bryant's final images

In a ruling by a federal judge presiding over the case, the request to keep the officers' names and ranks under wraps was denied. This prompted Vanessa Bryant to take matters into her own hands. She has since posted multiple pages of the court docket, including their full names on her Instagram profile.

TW/CW



The fact that Vanessa Bryant didn’t burn down this entire police station is incredible to me. I feel sick reading this pic.twitter.com/nnQIiCun7N — K ☾ (@WizzKhaleesi) March 17, 2021

Vanessa Bryant airing out the LAPD on Instagram is *chefs kiss — rihanna's chest tat (@SupaNoVa76) March 17, 2021

I can’t believe people are in Vanessa Bryant’s comments saying she’s putting the cops in ~danger~ by releasing their names.



They took pics of her husband and child’s DEAD BODY and passed it around to their friends, family and strangers in a damn bar. That is psychotic behavior. — 🐇 (@MindOfLayla) March 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant really did that AS SHE SHOULD. pic.twitter.com/gtzD9R1eC5 — V (@vero_nicaaaaaa) March 18, 2021

I found one of the officers who Vanessa Bryant posted! Twitter we need to find the others! pic.twitter.com/m7d6wO83Gt — ❤️❤️ (@faboulouslife1) March 18, 2021

The deputies stand accused of inappropriately sharing "gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches."

An excerpt from the lawsuit describes the exact nature of their offence:

"Deputy Cruz showed photos of the Bryants’ remains to a fellow bar patron and the restaurant’s bartender, and he is seen on the bar’s security camera zooming in and out of the images while displaying them to the bartender. One of the photos showed the body of a girl, and Cruz remarked that another showed the remains of Kobe Bryant."

Police officials have been under increasing scrutiny in the United States following the tragic death of George Floyd. Twitter users were happy to see them held accountable for their inappropriate actions.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users following Gianna Bryant's exposition:

Deputies sharing pictures of deceased children is a certain kind of evil that I can’t even begin to process. God Bless Vanessa Bryant and all the families involved. — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant airing out the LAPD is exactly how I wanted my day to conclude pic.twitter.com/YJZ4WjEJiT — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@_whogonestopmee) March 18, 2021

i’ll leave the police station in flames if i’m vanessa bryant in this situation. passing around graphic photos of my child & husbands dead body like it’s a meme? chileeee pic.twitter.com/BLw30iGJo3 — 𖦹༄kalaeya ⁶𓅓 (@kalaeyalashe) March 17, 2021

Vanessa Bryant unloaded the entire clip on those crappy cops!! pic.twitter.com/H3tmBkTPNE — The Sheisty brother 🏁 (@LetMeSpinCoach) March 17, 2021

The way that Vanessa Bryant doesn’t play about her man or her babies. I love to see it. pic.twitter.com/6S7cM8TEix — Dena (@idenarecaya) March 17, 2021

Vanessa Bryant asked nicely to not share or post the crash pictures... but noooooooo y’all gon learn today... — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant after dropping all 5 names of those cops on her IG story pic.twitter.com/7c780VeNdN — Floptimus Prime (@DuragDevTheGOAT) March 18, 2021

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were two of the nine souls lost in the Calabasas helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

