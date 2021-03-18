Vanessa Bryant receives support on Twitter after naming the officers who shared Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the deceased Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, has aired the names of the police officers who disrespected the memory of her late family members.
Following the horrific helicopter crash that claimed her husband and daughter's lives, certain police officials reportedly shared images of the remains of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.
Also read: Durte Dom and David Dobrik under fire after being accused of using sexual assault footage for vlogs
Vanessa Bryant airs the names of the officers accused of sharing Kobe and Gianna Bryant's final images
In a ruling by a federal judge presiding over the case, the request to keep the officers' names and ranks under wraps was denied. This prompted Vanessa Bryant to take matters into her own hands. She has since posted multiple pages of the court docket, including their full names on her Instagram profile.
The deputies stand accused of inappropriately sharing "gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches."
An excerpt from the lawsuit describes the exact nature of their offence:
"Deputy Cruz showed photos of the Bryants’ remains to a fellow bar patron and the restaurant’s bartender, and he is seen on the bar’s security camera zooming in and out of the images while displaying them to the bartender. One of the photos showed the body of a girl, and Cruz remarked that another showed the remains of Kobe Bryant."
Police officials have been under increasing scrutiny in the United States following the tragic death of George Floyd. Twitter users were happy to see them held accountable for their inappropriate actions.
Here are some reactions from Twitter users following Gianna Bryant's exposition:
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were two of the nine souls lost in the Calabasas helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
Also read: "Do you expect them to clothe more on purpose?": xQc shares his thoughts on Twitch E-girls