Veterans Day Free Meals 2022: List of offers, restaurants, how to avail and all you need to know 

On November 11, i.e. Veterans Day, America honors both veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces. Just like every other year, this year too, restaurants and cafes across the country have come up with special deals as a way of marking this day.

For instance, Little Caesars will be providing a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military members. Similarly, Another Broken Egg Cafe will be serving free Patriot French Toast Combos and coffee, while free chicken fried steaks and more will be on offer at the Cotton Patch Cafe.

Keep reading for a comprehensive list of offers being provided by various eateries this Veterans Day 2022.

Where to Get Veterans Day Restaurant Free Meals and Discounts in 2022

On Veterans Day, restaurants commemorate service members by giving away complimentary meals. While the meals listed below have been confirmed, customers are advised to check with their local franchise outlets to find out other details.

7-Eleven: In appreciation of veterans, 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes are giving away free quarter-pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dogs. This offer is only redeemable on November 11 and is accessible in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Veterans Day Breakfast for Heroes is offered at another Broken Egg Cafe. On November 11, participating cafes will provide free Patriot French Toast Combos and coffee to all veterans, active duty service members, and retired military personnel.

Applebee's: On November 11, all members of the National Guard, Reserves, and active-duty military are entitled to a complimentary dinner when ordering from a special menu. Additionally, on November 11, military customers who dine in will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card that may be used for delivery, to-go orders, or dine-in orders during a three-week redemption period.

Au-Bon Pain: Active-duty service members and veterans will be given a free breakfast sandwich and small drip coffee on Veteran's Day. They are required to show military ID and mention the promotions when making a purchase. This is valid at all participating outlets of the café.

Bombshells Restaurant and Bar: On this day, all 12 of Texas' Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations will provide veterans with complimentary dinners. 20% off will be applied to all other goods. Additionally, on Veterans Day, dinners and other goods will be 20% less expensive for families of veterans, active service members, and their families. All discount schemes are not applicable to alcoholic beverages.

Black Angus Steakhouse: On November 11 from 12 pm to 3 pm, all restaurants are offering complimentary meals to active-duty and former members of the armed forces. There is no to-go option for this offer.

Chuck-E. Cheese: Veterans, National Guard members, and active-duty service members are all entitled to a free personal 1-topping pizza on November 11 with a valid military ID. This is not available for delivery.

Cotton Patch Cafe: On November 11, veterans and active-duty service members who present a valid military ID are entitled to a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken appetizer.

Duck Donuts: All veterans and active-duty service members with IDs are eligible for a free doughnut at participating Duck Donuts shops.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty service members may get a free donut on Veterans Day at any Dunkin' Donuts location nationwide, no purchase necessary.

