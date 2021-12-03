Vincenzo Meets My Name as Han So Hee and Jeon Yeo Been win Best Actor award at Asia Artist Awards 2021, share a sweet moment

Han So Hee and Jeon Yeo Been have a sweet moment together. Vincenzo actor Jeon Yeo Been, who impressed fans with her performance in the popular Netflix show, won it big time at the Asia Artists Awards 2021. My Name actor Han So Hee also won it big at the awards for her performance in the recent Netflix show and the two were called on stage to collect their Best Actor award together.

In a cute moment, both Han So Hee and Jeon Yeo Been did a hi-five, with a huge smile on their faces. Han So Hee shared this sweet moment on her Instagram stories and fans too have picked up on the moment that occurred during the awards ceremony.

In addition to Han So Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, nine grand prizes awarded

The 2021 Asia Artist Awards was held on December 2 at KBS Arena Hall. The ceremony was hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won. The event is held by Star News and Star Continent, and the first edition of the annual event was conducted in 2016. The ceremony honors both actors and singers.

In addition to the usual categories, where Han So Hee and Jeon Yeo Been were awarded, a grand total of nine Daesangs (Grand Prizes) were handed out this year. They were as follows:

Song of the Year: BTS’s “Butter”

Actor of the Year: Lee Jung Jae

TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung Gi

Film Actor of the Year; Yoo Ah In

Album of the Year: NCT 127

Trot of the Year: Lim Young Woong

Performance of the Year: Stray Kids

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Stage of the Year: aespa

Meanwhile, Han So Hee and Jeon Yeo Been have had a successful year. The former was notably seen in two brilliant shows. The first was Nevertheless, a show adapted from the popular web comic of the same name. In this show, Han So Hee was cast opposite Song Kang.

Han So Hee played the lead role of Nabi in the show, which aired on JTBC and streamed on Netflix. The second was Netflix's My Name, in which she played a cop who was an undercover spy for a mafia gang.

Jeon Yeo Been, on the other hand, appeared as the lead character of Hong Cha Young in Vincenzo, opposite of Song Kang. Her brilliant performance was appreciated by many, and has resulted in her winning the Best Actor award. She was also seen in the Netflix movie Night in Paradise.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider