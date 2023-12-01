Virgin River Season 6: Tentative release date, spoilers, and everything we know so far

For those who are eagerly waiting for an update on Virgin River season 6, there is good news. According to a recent interview with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, the team of writers is set to assemble by the year-end. Though he could not specify the timeline, he stated that they are “trying to get back into production as quickly as possible.”

The romantic drama hit Netflix on December 6, 2019, and has aired five seasons till now. The part 2 of season 5 aired as recently as this Thursday, November 30, 2023. Since then, there has been a constant buzz around Virgin River season 6.

As per the latest reports, the team is seriously setting the ball rolling for the upcoming edition.

When will Virgin River season 6 be possibly released?

If official reports are considered, there is no release date attached to Virgin River season 6. Moreover, the crew has yet to finish writing and production commences after that. The writers reportedly did start penning the script at the beginning of 2023 but then the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began.

This put a halt to all the productions and the Netflix series was no different. But as per what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Decider recently, the writers will come together to resume work soon.

He told the publication:

“We’re scheduled to write through the end of the year…We’re trying to get back into production as quickly as possible, but I don’t have any firm dates on that yet.”

Given this, it can be guessed that Virgin River season 6 will not come before the fall of 2024, that is September-December period.

What happened at the end of Virgin River season 5: All the latest twists and turns explained

Virgin River season 5 ended with Muriel asking Cameron to give their relationship another shot while Charmaine, now a mother to twins, prepping to co-parent with Calvin. Meanwhile, Kaia takes the fire chief job to be with Preacher, and Lizzie and Denny are pregnant.

The next arcs were about Hope and Doc being recommitted to one another ahead of the latter’s macular degeneration clinical trial. And, the love rectangle between Brie, Mike, Brady, and Lark is still on with Brady discovering that Lark is conspiring against him.

The protagonists Jack and Mel adopt a puppy despite a miscarriage and Mel has a surprise visitor.

Virgin River season 6 potential spoilers explored

The season 5 finale also showed how Preacher will have an impending fallout after Wes’ body was identified. Moreover, Lizzie and Denny have his Huntington’s Disease diagnosis at hand to deal with as well, so it needs to be seen how their partnership shapes up.

And finally, the real deal: Mel’s biological father shows up suddenly at her place. He says he needs to tell her something crucial, which will get unraveled in season 6.

How many seasons will there be in Virgin River?

Virgin River was renewed for a sixth round in May this year much before season 5 premiered.

While announcing the same, those connected to the hit show did not specify whether season 6 is its last. The original material for the town-based drama, Robyn Carr's eponymous book series, consists of 22 volumes in total.

So there are ample chances that Virgin River will get more seasons.

All seasons of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix.