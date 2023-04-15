Volbeat Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Volbeat has announced a new tour, called the Servant of the Road tour, scheduled to take place from July 12, 2023, to August 6, 2023, in venues across the United States and Canada. Servant of the Mind, the most recent album by the Dutch metal band, was released on December 3, 2021, and it serves as the inspiration for the tour.

The band announced the tour, which will also feature performances by Halestorm and Bad Wolves, via a tweet on their official Twitter page:

Volbeat @VOLBEAT



Special guest:



Rebels & Angels presale happening NOW! Log in for the code:



General on sale starts Fri, April 21 at 10am local. We are pleased to announce new Servant Of The Road Tour dates in Canada & the USASpecial guest: @Halestorm & @BadWolves on select datesRebels & Angels presale happening NOW! Log in for the code: Volbeat.dk General on sale starts Fri, April 21 at 10am local. We are pleased to announce new Servant Of The Road Tour dates in Canada & the USA 😈Special guest: @Halestorm & @BadWolves on select datesRebels & Angels presale happening NOW! Log in for the code: Volbeat.dkGeneral on sale starts Fri, April 21 at 10am local. https://t.co/RcJsk2naFE

Visit https://www.volbeat.dk/en/signup/ to join the band's official fan club and gain access to the tour's ongoing presale. General tickets will go on sale on April 21, 2023 at 10 am local time. The cost of the tickets has not yet been disclosed. You may get tickets and presales at https://www.volbeat.dk/en/dates/.

Halestorm and Bad Wolves to join Volbeat on Tour

Joining Volbeat on the tour will be the Pennsylvanian rock band Halestorm, best known for their third studio album, Into the Wild Life, which was released on April 14, 2015. The album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Bad Wolves, an American heavy metal band, will also be on tour. They rose to prominence with their debut studio album, Disobey, which was released on May 11, 2018. The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Volbeat said the following regarding their North American tour in a general press statement:

"We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven't had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released.The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!"

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

July 12, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach

July 15, 2023 - Dubuque, Iowa, at Q Casino

July 17, 2023 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

July 18, 2023 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre

July 19, 2023 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

July 20, 2023 - Calgary, Alberta, at Grey Eagle Event Centre

July 22, 2023 - Abbotsford, British Columbia, at Abbotsford Centre

July 23, 2023 - Airway Heights, Washington State at BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 25, 2023 - Missoula, Montana, at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater

July 26, 2023 - Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Mountain America Center

July 28, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Eagles Ballroom

July 29, 2023 - Sioux City, Iowa, at Hard Rock Casino

July 30, 2023 - Gary, Indiana, at Hard Rock Casino

August 1, 2023 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron

August 2, 2023 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

August 3, 2023 - Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 5, 2023 - Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Ovation Hall

August 6, 2023 - Grantville, Pennsylvania, at Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage)

The band's first studio album was released in 2005

Volbeat was formed in the early 2000s by singer Michael Poulsen after he left his death metal band, Dominus. The Danish band released their first studio album, The Strength/The Sound/The Songs, on 26 September 2005 to moderate success. The album peaked at number 18 on the Danish album chart.

Building on the success of their first album, they released their second studio album, Rock the Rebel/Metal the Devil, on February 23, 2007. The album was a huge success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Danish album chart.

With their sixth album, Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie, the band achieved worldwide success. The album, which was released on June 3, 2016, peaked as a chart-topper on the Danish album chart, as well as on the Austrian, Finnish, and German album charts.

Poll : 0 votes