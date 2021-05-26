WATCH: BTS x McDonald’s commercial dubbed as “iconic collab” by Guinness World Records and ARMY can’t keep calm 

BTS’ commercial for their collaboration with McDonalds has finally dropped! Trending all over Twitter, the collaboration has caught the eyes of many people, even the Guinness World Records.

Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

BTS shares views on collaboration with McDonalds

Speaking about their love for McDonald’s, BTS told fans about the short and simple BTS Meal. With the help of a high-tech concept commercial, the group listed a box of 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, coke and two dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chili, as part of the BTS Meal.

The packaging is a distinct purple color and includes BTS' logo on the bag, boxes as well as the cup.

Btw, I just have time to post this 😂



Finally got this #BTSMeal Set in very good condition~



Thanks to the staffs and rider for delivering it to my home safely ✨



The promotion available starting today until 15/6 only. Grab yours while still available! 💖 pic.twitter.com/ROtauNFQtf — 🇲🇾GO | SELLING OFFICIAL ITEMS (@twinkleshop917) May 26, 2021

BTS expressed their excitement, during an exclusive interview, over this collaboration and are eager to see ARMY try the meal at McDonalds.

Also Read: WATCH: BTS drops Butter dance practice video and fans can't get enough of it

Guinness World Records show their love for BTS

iconic collab this — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 26, 2021

In addition to everyone's praise, Guinness World Records also chimed in! Calling the collaboration between BTS and McDonalds “iconic,” Guinness World Records attracted ARMY attention.

Prior to this, Guinness World Records had called BTS their "fav record breaker."

our fav record breakers — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 19, 2021

Also Read: BTS fans trend #InvestigateSpotify claiming streams for Butter were “deleted” and “not counted”; call out the music app

Fans react to BTS X McDonalds CF and Guinness World Record

Showering the group with love and praise, ARMY had a lot to share after watching the BTS Meal commercial! Some fans even approved and spread Guinness World Record's tweets.

THE BTS MEAL COMMERCIAL LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/0rMWiZyINE — adi⁷🧈 yoongi my beloved (@vanniIatae) May 26, 2021

my irl friend tagged me on the bts meal commercial and said she found the one who said "chicken mcnuggets" cute. Tae really be pulling a lot of people into the fandom real soon pic.twitter.com/MCscfAsZbE — celine⁷🧚🏼‍♂️ (@eenieminimoniii) May 26, 2021

It just 15 sec for bts commercial and it has 57k views on it. Power of army #BTSARMY #BTSmeal pic.twitter.com/krMleIJXQn — aini~⋆˚.•✩‧₊⋆ #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Aini179) May 26, 2021

BTS COMMERCIAL KINGS pic.twitter.com/iPZADs5Axx — grape koo⁷ (@jiminsvkook) May 26, 2021

Yes I legit just waited patiently for a #BTSxMcD commercial. Only @BTS_twt holds this power. 😆 pic.twitter.com/jx2SdIsSPh — 🧈🌙⟭⟬태미⁷⟬⟭🧚🏼🧈 (@ChachingTams) May 26, 2021

When and where will the BTS Meal be available?

INFO 📑 || Mcdonald's announced the collab with @BTS_twt. Here is the list of countries from which the Mcdonald's x BTS collab 'The BTS Meal' 🍔 will be available starting from May 26 in worldwide ...🌍#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/nQTvfC6V29 — B͏angtan U͏p͏d͏a͏t͏e͏s͏ & L͏i͏n͏k͏s͏⁷ || Butter 🧈 (@leys_ash) April 19, 2021

Launched on May 26th, the meal will be available in nearly 50 countries! Starting from Malaysia and ending with Indonesia, the BTS Meal will be sold between May and June around the globe.

Unfortunately, the exclusive meal has been postponed in Singapore, from 21st May to 27th June, due to the country's heightened pandemic restrictions.

Lotte snack brand, Lotte_cf (LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.,LTD.) from Lotte group posted photo of XYLITOL x BTS Smile to Smile project @BTS_twt



Xylitol is a gum product from Lotte https://t.co/6rUMb9OziE pic.twitter.com/UYD79v2Uiw — Soo Choi 💛 Butter day 🧈 (@choi_bts2) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in related news, BTS have decided to carry out the "Smile to Smile Project" with Lotte Global Brand XYLITOL. This project will take place in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, US, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Taiwan. Starting off in Japan, the project will have a TV commercial, with the song “Butter,” which will be released in July this year.