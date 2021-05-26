WATCH: BTS x McDonald’s commercial dubbed as “iconic collab” by Guinness World Records and ARMY can’t keep calm 

BTS’ commercial for their collaboration with McDonalds has finally dropped! Trending all over Twitter, the collaboration has caught the eyes of many people, even the Guinness World Records.
BTS shares views on collaboration with McDonalds
Speaking about their love for McDonald’s, BTS told fans about the short and simple BTS Meal. With the help of a high-tech concept commercial, the group listed a box of 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, coke and two dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chili, as part of the BTS Meal.
The packaging is a distinct purple color and includes BTS' logo on the bag, boxes as well as the cup.
BTS expressed their excitement, during an exclusive interview, over this collaboration and are eager to see ARMY try the meal at McDonalds.
Guinness World Records show their love for BTS
In addition to everyone's praise, Guinness World Records also chimed in! Calling the collaboration between BTS and McDonalds “iconic,” Guinness World Records attracted ARMY attention.
Prior to this, Guinness World Records had called BTS their "fav record breaker."
Fans react to BTS X McDonalds CF and Guinness World Record
Showering the group with love and praise, ARMY had a lot to share after watching the BTS Meal commercial! Some fans even approved and spread Guinness World Record's tweets.
When and where will the BTS Meal be available?
Launched on May 26th, the meal will be available in nearly 50 countries! Starting from Malaysia and ending with Indonesia, the BTS Meal will be sold between May and June around the globe.
Unfortunately, the exclusive meal has been postponed in Singapore, from 21st May to 27th June, due to the country's heightened pandemic restrictions.
Meanwhile, in related news, BTS have decided to carry out the "Smile to Smile Project" with Lotte Global Brand XYLITOL. This project will take place in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, US, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Taiwan. Starting off in Japan, the project will have a TV commercial, with the song “Butter,” which will be released in July this year.