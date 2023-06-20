Warrior season 3 on HBO Max: Release date, plot, and more

Get ready to travel back to the 1870s in San Francisco with Warrior season 3 as the extraordinary martial arts prodigy Ah Sam undertakes a dangerous journey to find his lost sister. Set in the times of the treacherous Tong Wars, the highly anticipated third season of Warrior returns with some intense crime drama and mind-blowing fight sequences.

The series, created by Jonathan Tropper, premiered on Cinemax on April 5, 2019, and since then has been returning to boost our adrenaline levels. Inspired by the legendary Bruce Lee, this show is the vision of Lee's daughter, the powerhouse Shannon Lee, and executive producer Justin Lin.

What do we know about Warrior season 3?

Max @StreamOnMax #WarrioronMax The wait is over! Season 3 of Warrior is officially in production. Be sure to catch up on the action anytime on HBO Max. #WarriorMAX The wait is over! Season 3 of Warrior is officially in production. Be sure to catch up on the action anytime on HBO Max. #WarriorMAX #WarrioronMax https://t.co/LOMN4qhtGB

Release date and where to watch

The wait for season 3 of the renowned martial arts thriller is almost over. The action-packed Warrior season 3 will premiere with its first three thrilling episodes on June 29, 2023, exclusively on the newly-named Max channel. After a successful run of two seasons on HBO Max, the upcoming season will now be officially released under the Max umbrella. The streaming platform is undergoing exciting transformations and bringing fresh and exciting content to its library.

What will season 3 be about? Watch the trailer here

Max @StreamOnMax This fight’s not over. Warrior has been renewed as a Max Original for season 3. This fight’s not over. Warrior has been renewed as a Max Original for season 3. https://t.co/pAECIcA2hu

Warrior season 2 ended with a cliffhanger that left two particular plot threads lingering. They will likely be addressed in the new season of the show. On the one hand, we saw that the imprisoned Zing had broken out of his confines. Since he is the leader of the Fung Hai Tong, this incident would shake up the ongoing Tong wars considerably. On the other hand, the fact that Ah Sahm is Mai Ling's brother becomes publicly known to everyone near the end of season 2. This is expected to have adverse repercussions on inter-tong politics with the advent of season 3.

In Warrior season 3, viewers will be taken on an intense journey through the Tong Wars in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century. It will delve into the aftermath of the race riots that shook Chinatown in season two. We will see Mai Ling utilize her government powers to seize the opportunity to consolidate her position, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei will face the daunting challenge of finding new ways to survive in these tumultuous times.

Who can we expect to see in the new season?

Season 3 of Warrior brings back Andrew Koji in the role of Ah Sahm, a talented martial arts prodigy who embarks on a journey from China to San Francisco, only to become an enforcer for Chinatown's most influential gang. He is joined by Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Chinatown's renowned courtesan; Jason Tobin as Young Jun, the indulgent son of an influential tong leader; Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, an ambitious woman who rose to authority within one of the tongs; Kieran Bew as Officer "Big Bill" O'Hara, an Irish cop who has been appointed to establish a Chinatown unit; and Dean Jagger as Dan Leary, the father of San Francisco's Irish community and the leader of the Workingmen's Party.

Catch the exciting new season of Warrior on Max this month.

Poll : 0 votes