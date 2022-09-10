Watch: British Airways pilot elicits emotional response after breaking news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing to passengers

While the world was shaken by the news of the Queen’s demise, a special announcement by a British Airways pilot has taken the internet by storm. The pilot recorded a message for the passengers breaking the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. This ended up eliciting emotional responses from passengers on board.

A Twitter user, Michael Capiraso, captured this emotional message. He also posted about it on social media, saying:

“Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely.”

Michael Capiraso @mcapiraso #QueenElizabeth Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely 🔊#QueenElizabeth https://t.co/Nz1cvPHBbS

What was the British Airways' pilot saying that made passengers and the crew emotional?

As the passenger flew from the US to the UK on a British Airways flight, the pilot made a certain announcement that shook the crew and the passengers on board. He said:

“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with the family by her side, we have little more information than that at the moment.”

The pilot also exclaimed that the reason why he thought of breaking the news was that as people would shortly arrive at the terminal, they would get to know the news and be upset by it. He also said:

“It will give you some time to reflect, as I say we have 40 minutes to landing. We’ll all be thinking about her family at this time.”

However, the news saddened the British Airways air stewardess, who can be seen wiping tears from her face with a tissue paper. At the same time, another passenger was seen holding her hands over her face.

A cabin crew and a passenger couldn't control themselves after hearing the tragic news of Queen's death. (Image via Twitter)

While the reaction of the other passengers was not quite visible in the video since the user recorded it from his seat, the video has received more than 104,000 views on it with several likes. While talking to a news outlet, Mr. Capiraso said that he will always remember the moment he experienced by seeing the emotions of the flight crew and passengers.

Queen Elizabeth’s death and the series of announcements

As the monarch passed away on September 8, 2022, dealing with multiple health issues, Buckingham palace released a statement claiming that the Queen had peacefully passed away. The news also mentioned that King Charles III will now be the emperor of the throne.

Later, King Charles III also issued an official statement expressing his grief. He said:

“We mourn profoundly the passing of the cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

At the same time, the Queen’s coffin will be placed at Westminster Abbey days before her funeral. Later, a committal service will be arranged at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It has also been decided by the royal family that the Queen will be buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, on the royal grounds.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar