WATCH: Footage shows small plane crash landing on busy Orlando street

Following the incident on Friday, August 19, a video of a small plane crashing on a busy Orlando street has been doing the rounds on social media. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 182 made an emergency landing on University Boulevard at North Econlockhatchee Trail around 4 p.m. on August 19.

The Orlando plane crash caused a roadblock just a few miles from the University of Central Florida. According to reports, the plane flew over cars before crashing into a fence on an Orlando street. The incident ended up blocking the driveway of a nearby home.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the roadblock was eventually removed.

Raiah Collins, who recorded the crash, had this to say about it:

"It took me a second to realize it was coming our direction and was likely looking for an open place to land. I immediately pulled out my phone to record, thinking it would land normally on the road, but it ended up crashing."

Collins was on her way to Costco with her friend Amanda Skuban at the time of the crash.

No major injuries reported in the Orlando plane crash incident

Despite the fact that the crash on Orlando's streets appears to be horrific, no serious injuries were reported. Except for the pilot, there were no passengers on the plane.

Describing the horror of the Orlando crash, Collins' friend Skuban said:

"All of a sudden it started to drop, and that’s when we were like, ‘Oh my God.’ I just kind of freaked."

Meanwhile, Ben Stillman, a local who lives near the crash site, shared his story. He stated:

"We heard a big crash, kinda like a car crash, and we assumed it was a car crash. Our house is right over there, and we peeped over the fence, and we just see this plane sitting in the driveway."

Authorities stated that the pilot suffered only minor injuries and that an emergency landing was required due to a mechanical failure.

Collins, who recorded the nine-second video, said:

"We’re really fortunate, and I’m glad that the pilot is alive. Everyone’s really lucky."

The pilot has been identified as 40-year-old Remy Colin. Colin explained to ABC News that the plane ran out of fuel. Following the plane's annual checkup, the test flight was supposed to be brief.

He went on to explain how his mind was involved in repairing the plane's faulty radio. This is what took his attention away from checking the fuel level. The plane not only ran out of fuel in the middle of the flight, but it also lost power.

The 40-year-old pilot stated that he was unsure where to land because there was no runway in sight. However, the pilot stated that he did his best to ensure that no one was injured.

