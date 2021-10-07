WATCH: Squid Game doll brought to life, programmed to catch jaywalkers

Squid Game fans in the Philippines are in for a treat as the blockbuster Netflix show opens up a new installation of a fan-favorite character in Quezon City.

Visitors to Robinsons Galleria Ortigas mall in Quezon City are in for a surprise, as the doll from the Squid Game is constructed and placed right at the entrance. However, it's not just for show. The doll has an actual purpose of being there, one which is indeed quite useful.

Netflix places Squid Game doll at Philippines mall

On September 22, 2021, the official Philippines Netflix account posted an ominous video featuring the Squid Game doll.

Netflix Philippines @Netflix_PH Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 https://t.co/qvTlHddqsr

While many initially thought the video was just for promotional purposes, their confusion was quelled soon enough. A Tiktok belonging to a random user went viral, which showed them at the Robinsons Galleria Ortigas mall in Quezon City, Manila, near the doll.

Fans rushed to the location and found that the doll was indeed real and placed at the specified location.

As shown in the promotional video posted by Netflix, the doll is a creative display that's used to catch jaywalkers crossing the street illegally. If one plans to visit the mall, they must be careful in making sure they don't break the rules. The doll is also programmed to sing the classic "Red Light, Green Light" song.

Where is the actual doll from Squid Game from?

The doll used for the hit Netflix show was not constructed by the crew, but borrowed from a local museum.

The production team for Squid Game headed over to the Jincheon Carriage Museum in Chungcheongbok-do, South Korea, to obtain the doll. After the show's filming wrapped up, they returned the doll to its original owners. It is currently being stored in their warehouse.

Netflix Updates @NetflxUpdates The Red Light, Green Light doll from #SquidGame was temporarily placed outside of a horse carriage museum in a rural South Korean village, where it greeted visitors with its terrifying, blank stare. (Via: @Collider The Red Light, Green Light doll from #SquidGame was temporarily placed outside of a horse carriage museum in a rural South Korean village, where it greeted visitors with its terrifying, blank stare. (Via: @Collider) https://t.co/CMUr6DTHFX

Also Read

Squid Game is one of Netflix's latest hit TV shows. Its viewership has skyrocketed, boosting its cast to greater heights and opening up new doorways for them.

Recently, the cast of the K-drama made a special appearance on Jimmy Fallon. They narrated some interesting behind-the-scenes incidents that occurred during the show's making. More on that can be found here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande