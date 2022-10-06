WATCH: Video showing Nikolas Cruz’s session with psychiatrist reveals he planned mass murder for several years

Nikolas Cruz has made chilling revelations in a session with the prosecution psychiatrist in a surveillance video played at the penalty trial shown Monday, October 3, 2022. The 24-year-old, who is a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been accused and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

During his middle school reportedly, Cruz begin to think of carrying out a mass killing, stating that he did considerable research on previous killers to understand their strategies and errors in devising his own schemes.

A detailed look at the declarations made by Nikolas Cruz

In an interview with Dr. Charles Scott, Cruz stated that before executing 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he read about the 1999 massacre of 13 people at Colorado's Columbine High School, which gave him the idea for his own mass slaughter.

Nikolas Cruz stated:

“I studied mass murderers and how they did it. How they planned, what they got and what they used.”

He further added:

“I should have the opportunity to shoot people for about 20 minutes."

Cruz also said that the night before the shootings, he fixed the sights of his semiautomatic rifle of the AR-15 design, to ensure he fired correctly, envisioning the feeling of recoil and reactions of his victims.

Additionally, he donned the burgundy polo shirt that he had been given as a Stoneman Douglas Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps member, to help him mingle with the students, just in case he escaped.

When Dr. Scott reinforced that he decided to carry out the mass killings on February 14, 2018 as it was Valentine's Day, Nikolas Cuz told him that he was lonely, and had no one to love him.

Dr. Scott said in a statement:

“This was not a spur of the moment decision. This was planned out for months."

Reportedly, when asked upon why he stopped shooting and fled the scene, Cruz replied with:

“I didn’t have anyone else to kill.”

Dr. Charles Scott, who is a forensic psychiatrist from the University of California, Davis, testified on Monday, October 3, that Cruz's tests and his academic and medical records contradict the conclusions of the defense. Reportedly, Nikolas Cruz was granted diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.

Moreover, Nikolas Cruz earned a perfect grade in a course on violence and firearms, according to Dr. Scott, and fared well in alternative education classes he took, after being expelled from Stoneman Douglas a year before to the massacres.

Dr. Scott further reported that once Cruz's girlfriend dumped him 18 months prior to the mass killings, his behaviour started deteriorating rapidly.

