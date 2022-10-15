WATCH: Video shows 82-year-old man in wheelchair getting stabbed inside Los Angeles Taco Bell

An unprovoked stabbing incident occurred earlier this month inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell. The victim, an 82-year-old man in a wheelchair, was left severely injured, as reported by authorities. The unknown suspect attacked the old man while he was having dinner at a restaurant in Mar Vista.

It was reported that when police arrived, paramedics were caring for the 82-year-old victim who had been stabbed in the neck and shoulder in Taco Bell. The man, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital. As of October 13, police informed that the victim was in a stable condition and was slowly improving.

How was the elderly man attacked at the Taco Bell restaurant in Lost Angeles?

On October 3 at around 7 o'clock, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard.

The LAPD reported that the guy approached the old man, who was eating at Taco Bell, from behind. The attacker was holding a small red skateboard and a weapon. Shortly after stabbing the victim in the neck and shoulder, the suspect fled the scene towards Inglewood Avenue.

The attacker has been described as being between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 130 pounds. Police also revealed that he is bald and has two tattoos, a small one close to his left eye and a larger one on the back of his head, according to authorities.

Los Angeles experienced the highest level of homicides in 15 years

The Los Angeles Police Department's homicide statistics for the first half of the year showed the highest numbers in more than ten years.

(Image via LAPD Open Crime Data)

Based on sources, in the first half of 2022, there were 181 homicides, up from 180 in the same period the previous year, as per Los Angeles Police Department data. Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said:

"181 murder victims. We're on pace for a 15 year high. This is very, very scary for our city and it's scary for the residents that we are supposed to protect."

However, there were roughly as many documented homicides over these two time periods. They indicate a 29% rise from 2020 and a 34% increase from the average of the same time period from 2015 to 2019.

