"We were beyond psyched": Metallica reacts to Stranger Things' iconic Eddie Munson guitar scene

Stranger Things is, unquestionably, the biggest show on the planet right now. The fourth season of the '80s throwback supernatural adventure is poised to eclipse Squid Games as the most-viewed show in Netflix history.

The show has become known for rekindling public interest in iconic pop culture from the era it is set in. Just recently, it catapulted Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill to renewed viral fame, even earning the crooner over $2.4 million in additional revenue.

And now, the extended two-and-a-half hour finale to the season has featured yet another classic '80s tune. Midway through the finale, the newly-discovered character of Eddie Munson puts on a towering performance of Metallica's Master Of Puppets.

Fans of the show and metalheads alike have been showering the scene with praise. Metallica too took to Instagram to voice their approval over the moment:

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"

The caption further reads:

"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Metallica's Stranger Things connection explored

Aramis @SirAramis The most metal performance I've ever witnessed, shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in a literal hellscape, Eddie Munson: The Freak, The Banished, THE HERO🤘 #StrangerThings The most metal performance I've ever witnessed, shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in a literal hellscape, Eddie Munson: The Freak, The Banished, THE HERO🤘 #StrangerThings https://t.co/vk2IC71PWF

The guitar track for this scene was recorded by Metallica's bassist Rob Trujillo’s son, Tye Trujillo. Taking to Instagram, Rob shared a video of his son’s name in the episode credits. He wrote,

“**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!”

17-year-old Tye Trujillo is an accomplished bassist, having played the bass for Korn when he was 12 years old. He is currently a member of the band OTTTO.

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson guitar scene

In the now famous scene, the group decides to split up and end the villainous Vecna once and for all. Eddie, along with Dustin, is tasked with distracting a swarm of bats linked to their ringleader, leaving Vecna vulnerable and alone.

Eddie towers over a rooftop and shreds Metallica's 1986 single on electric guitar, thus succeeding in his mission. When it all ends, Dustin exclaims,

"Dude. Most. Metal. Ever!"

Master Of Puppet lyrically deals with being overtaken with control from the inside, and is thus a perfect song for the moment.

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie on Stranger Things, added in an interview:

“I think it might be the only world where a sequence like that kind of can exist and it not feel ridiculous. I mean, obviously it is ridiculous, but it feels earned and it feels fun and it feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence.”

Music has always played an important part in Stranger Things, with the show's synth-heavy recreation of 80s music having been universally acclaimed. The inclusion of music in the plot for the latest iteration of the show has been a cherry atop the cake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far