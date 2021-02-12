"We'll film it and we'll sell it": Belle Delphine describes her boyfriend's reaction to shooting an explicit video

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner recently opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and his reaction to shooting an explicit video together.

The 21-year-old YouTuber and online celebrity recently appeared on popular YouTuber Philip DeFranco's podcast "A Conversation With," where she revealed candid details about her career, family, and her partner.

NEW VIDEO ALERT! Bet some of you didn't see this one coming... 👀 https://t.co/DfISzp2mBF pic.twitter.com/4mSKIstzJO — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 10, 2021

Belle Delphine provided an intimate insight into her life and journey so far. She addressed the strained relationship with her parents and what it was like to shoot her first adult video.

In one of the more candid segments of the interview, she described her partner's reaction to shooting an explicit video together. She also went on to reveal why his identity is kept a secret.

Belle Delphine explains why she prefers to keep her boyfriend "anonymous"

"He was kinda thinking like 'Am I comfortable with this, I'm not sure.' Eventually he was like yeah, you know it's fine. It took me a while to be comfortable with it as well . We randomly sat on the sofa and somehow it randomly transpired into doing p*rn. We thought we'll film it, we'll sell it to them and we'll leave the internet"

Advertisement

After ultimately deciding to go ahead with the process, the entire experience felt rather anti-climactic. She revealed that she has been in a three to four-year relationship with her partner.

She also spoke about being dropped out of school at 13 and opened up about her life ambitions. She went on to talk about her leaked Christmas video and the thought process that went into it prior to its release.

Belle Delphine had other interesting tidbits like her partner's anonymity as well.

"I think there's just no purpose to showing his face. I wanted my profile to still be about me, you know? I still want to try and be the girlfriend experience and if you put a face to the guy, it can take away from me. I'm selling a fantasy on the internet, I want to be your ideal thing! In a non-demeaning way, I kind of just want him to be an object!" she said.

Belle Delphine is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet today. She has been involved in her fair share of controversies.

From leaving Twitter users constantly scandalized to role-playing as a kidnapping victim in a graphic photo shoot, she continues to leave the internet divided with her actions.

Despite the backlash, she remains a major source of interest for the online community. Fans and other observers have recently witnessed a more candid and personal side to Belle Delphine, thanks to Philip DeFranco and other podcast hosts.