“We're taking one day at a time”: RHOC alum Dr. Jen Armstrong back together with husband Ryne Holliday amidst divorce 

Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong has reunited with her husband Ryne Holliday after they were headed for a divorce about two years back. In an interview with DailyMail, Dr. Jen confirmed her reunion and also said that they were working on their marriage. What made the major storyline for season 16 of RHOC is now seemingly resolved.

"We're taking it one day at a time and trying not to get into past poor relationship cycles which is easier said than done," Dr. Jen said.

As seen in season 16, Jen and Ryne were rarely on the same page about their relationship. The couple decided on divorce from their eight years of marriage, in 2022.

What did the Real House of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong say about her marriage?

The 44-year-old cosmetologist addressed the reconciliation news after she posted a picture with Ryne and their three children last week, which sparked reunion rumors.

She also revealed that while she was in an "on-and-off" situation with Ryne for a while, they have been stable for the past six months and are working on their marriage.

The Easter vacation pictures posted on Instagram were taken in Hawaii and saw a happy Holliday family. Their two boys and a girl were beaming with smiles as they posed on a deck with the backdrop of the Hawaiian ocean. The caption said:

"Feeling so fortunate to have spent Easter with my family in Hawaii. Love, joy, and sunshine."

The comments on the post were by fans who were happy to see them together and even congratulated them on their reunion. However, this is not the first time the couple has come together after separation.

Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband Ryne Holliday's past splits

The couple's first split happened after Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, in 2021, which ended in a brief reconciliation. This was before things went even more downhill in 2022 when the couple filed for a divorce.

Fans are happy that they fixed their issues and reignited their love. Dr. Jen reiterated that they will try not to get into the past patterns that led them to separation. However, Dr. Jen Armstrong had talked the same way after her 2022 reunion in an interview with US Weekly.

"I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together," she had commented.

Their last split was in May 2022 with Dr. Jen filing for legal separation and demanding the legal custody of their three children. In an interview taken by US Weekly at the time, she said that they were taking some time away from each other but remained hopeful about their relationship.

"While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives," Dr. Jen Armstrong expressed.

Dr. Jen Armstrong is set to appear in the upcoming Selling the OC season 3 on Netflix. In the trailer, she is seen attending an open house with Alexandra Harper, whom she asks if the property they were viewing had a homeowners association; which might indicate that the Orange County star is looking for a new nest.

Selling the OC season 3 premieres on May 3, 2024, on Netflix.