"We really don't have time": BTS idol Suga and other members open up about possibility of dating

BTS, the famous K-Pop boy band consisting of members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V ,and Jungkook, recently addressed the possibility of them dating.

In an interview with Elle Girl Russia, the band members spoke about relationships and the difficulty of maintaining one while focusing on their career.

They spoke about different reasons that influenced their decisions, and explained that they currently don't have the time to be in a relationship.

BTS member Jimin said he doesn't believe the members could really date

In the interview, Suga said,

"You’ll understand if you walk in our shoes. We really don’t have time. Just like today. Our work ends in the morning, but we have to wake up early to go practice again."

Jimin made a similar claim,

"I don’t believe that we can date someone. We don’t even have time to meet our family members. Our lifestyles are very different from other people."

According to the interview, none of the members had a girlfriend, and they also pointed out that they were not interested in relationships at the moment.

BTS became an international sensation and paved the way for other K-pop acts. While previous K-Pop artists had international acclaim, BTS garnered a level of attention that spotlighted Korean pop artists. They also won international music awards including the Billboard Music Awards and the Grammys.

The BTS idols are not exaggerating when they claim to not have time to think about relationships. Their daily schedules are packed, and they work extremely hard in putting out music for the ARMY.

During the interview, it was also revealed that BTS members haven't enjoyed a vacation in some time. Their most recent vacation was in 2020 and they jokingly mentioned that all of them enjoyed eating barbecue together for three days.

BTS members are currently preparing for their first offline concert in two years. The band's world tour for Map of Soul was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later canceled. They did organize online fan meets and concerts, but this is the first time in two years that the band members will perform for a live audience.

RM, Jin, V, Jungkook and the other members had all confessed in their respective VLive sessions that they missed performing for their fans, and they will certainly be looking forward to the upcoming North American concert.

