“We will act on it”: Uvalde council member Ernest King III says every responding officer will face investigation in Robb Elementary shooting

Uvalde City Council has stated that it will investigate every city police officer who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, as victims' families demand that the concerned police officers are fired.

During a tense city council meeting on Tuesday, council member Ernest "Chip" King III announced the launch of an investigation into the actions of 25 Uvalde Police Department officers that day, promising to "act on" the findings.

He said:

"This investigation is looking at every single officer and what his actions – what he did, what our policy says – and basically, we’re gonna get a report on everybody. We will act on it, and we promise that to you."

He added that every PD at the scene would be held accountable for their actions.

According to King, all such officers will be interviewed by Jesse Prado, a former Austin police detective appointed as the council's lead investigator.

Speaking on this, King said:

"He's gonna be conducting the investigation and we're gonna let the investigation go, see what he determines, but everybody that's Uvalde PD that was there will be held accountable for their actions."

Officers to be held accountable for their inaction in Uvalde shooting

The pledge to investigate the responding officers is the latest attempt by officials to provide some respite to victims' families, community members, and others who continue to demand answers about law enforcement's botched response to the May 24 massacre.

The aim is to hold people accountable for law enforcement's response to the shooting, which a state investigation found was marred by failures.

According to a Texas House investigation, almost 400 officers from multiple local, state, and federal agencies waited 77 minutes after the gunman fired his first shots to enter the classroom. The report also highlighted communication breakdowns between the officers. The incident was the second deadliest school shooting in the US.

The city's School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, the incident's on-site commander, has been criticized for his delayed response to the situation. He was placed on administrative leave last month, with calls for his dismissal growing.

Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting chief of the Uvalde Police Department, was suspended last week after a Texas House committee report revealed that the department had ignored active shooting training that day.

Lt. Pargas and Chief Arredondo are the only two police officials facing some disciplinary action more than two months after the tragedy.

The focus is now shifting to every city law enforcement officer at the scene that day.

Uvalde City Council to vote on a resolution for assault rifles

On Tuesday, the Uvalde City Council members are anticipated to vote on a resolution requesting Governor Greg Abbott to convene a special legislative session to discuss raising the legal age for purchasing semi-automatic assault guns.

The resolution calls for a change in state law to increase the age from 18 to 21 at which assault-style firearms may be purchased.

In Texas, the minimum age to acquire a pistol is 21, but the minimum age to buy a long gun, which includes rifles and shotguns, is 18.

