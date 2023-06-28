“Weird concept but so smart marketing wise”: Jeffree Star’s Makeup and Meat Wyoming retail store takes the internet by surprise

Jeffree Star is opening a retail store in Wyoming. In addition to makeup products, Star's store will surprisingly offer a selection of meat for sale. Star's store is scheduled to open in downtown Casper, Wyoming on July 14. The store will offer a wide selection of Jeffree Star's JSC beauty products, along with the complete range of meat products from Star Yak Ranch.

Star's idea to combine beauty and meat has taken the internet by surprise, with many unsure how to respond to this uncommon mix. Users chastised Star for allegedly profiteering from animal cruelty, as evidenced by comments on Spill Sesh's YouTube video and Jeffree's Instagram post on the subject. However, many hailed Star for being a marketing maven.

Netizens praised Star for his incredible marketing abilities (Image via Youtube/ Spill Sesh)

Jeffree Star praised for impressive marketing skills

On Monday, June, 26, Star put out an official announcement regarding his store via Instagram and Facebook. He revealed that the store will be called The Jeffree Star Store: Makeup and Meat and inaugurated on July 14. Along with me(a)t and greet with Star himself, the grand opening will also feature a live musical concert, in partnership with David Street Station.

Star wrote that the store will offer:

"The FULL range of JSC products, as well as the full range of meat products from Star Yak Ranch💄"

He added:

"There will be exclusive products ONLY available at the store!!! Come celebrate the GRAND OPENING and pink ribbon cutting party with us!!!"

Star had announced his plans to put out a 7,000 sq. feet retail store way back in November last year, in an Instagram post put out on November 14. He wrote:

"Besides having several shopping experiences, there will also be a section where you can come see things from the #JeffreeStar Museum!"

Jeffree Star's announcement caught netizens by surprise. Under Spill Sesh's video regarding Star's announcement posted on June 27, Netizens showered Star with praise for bringing additional possibilities and cash to Wyoming, calling him a marketing genius who knew how to generate money.

Users were intrigued by Star's store announcement (Image via Youtube)

Users called Star a great businessman (Image via Youtube)

Netizens loved his contributions to Wyoming (Image via Youtube)

Several Instagram users left comments on his post, playfully discussing the unconventional combination of meat and beauty while also expressing their curiosity about the concept. Some of Jeffree Star's clients brought to his attention the fact that he continues to engage in animal cruelty, despite advertising his products as cruelty-free.

Users showed support for Star's new venture (Image via Instagram)

Some users were not fans of Star's Meat and Beauty shop (Image via Instagram)

Jeffree Star fans confronted those who hated his new venture (Image via Instagram)

When Jeffree Star got swatted

The last time Jeffree Star was trending was when he got swatted while he was on a TikTok live stream. Earlier this month, Star was live on TikTok with a few friends when someone watching the stream called the cops on him. Police activity was evident when the beauty star's face began flashing red and blue from the cop cars outside.

Star explained that someone who watched his stream, "did a fake police call" where they lied that shots were fired in Star's Wyoming residence. Star condemned the person who did it by saying:

"Whoever swatted me, you’re a stupid motherf****r. It’s funny as f*ck, but it’s also really not."

Star also explained that the whole situation was distressing for his neighbors and his ranch animals.

