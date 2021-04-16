Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Welcome to Korea Coldplay" trends as BTS fans speculate collaboration with the K-Pop band

BTS fans are sparking rumors of a Coldplay x BTS collaboration (Image via Getty)
BTS fans are sparking rumors of a Coldplay x BTS collaboration (Image via Getty)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 22 min ago
Feature

Twitter has been abuzz with rumors of a BTS and Coldplay collaboration as claims of Coldplay landing in Korea have surfaced.

Fans have got the phrase "Welcome to Korea Coldplay" trending in mere hours as more reports of Coldplay arriving in Korea seem to be pouring in.

The rumors began with an Instagram post made by a Korean Quarantine Support staff member who claims that he met Chris Martin.

Also read: What happened to Marc Anthony? Singer drops out of Latin American Music Awards 2021, cancels performance

Coldplay x BTS rumors fly as Coldplay allegedly arrives in Korea

Raphael Rashid, a journalist, based in South Korea, tweeted the Instagram post, which states that Chris Martin has arrived in Korea, sparking speculation online as to the nature of their visit.

Other journalists chipped in as well, with a reporter from the Korea Herald retweeting the Instagram post and citing their sources.

Advertisement

While the post in question indicates that Chris Martin may be in South Korea, there is no mention of the rest of the band being there or any mention of a BTS collab opening up speculation on other avenues.

Advertisement

The spark, however, was enough to send BTS fans into a tizzy as they eagerly anticipate a Coldplay x BTS collaboration.

Advertisement

While the BTS fanbase campaigns for a musical collaboration between the two, the rest of the Korean Twitter seems adamant about bringing the movie "The Box" to the western band's attention and has flooded Coldplay mentions with the following tweets.

As of now, there are only two sources that state Coldplay's arrival in Korea. Fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and wait as more information regarding the situation surfaces.

Also read: Bad Bunny concert fiasco: Glitches in Ticketmaster spark fury among fans

Published 16 Apr 2021, 16:30 IST
comments icon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी