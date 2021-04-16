"Welcome to Korea Coldplay" trends as BTS fans speculate collaboration with the K-Pop band

Twitter has been abuzz with rumors of a BTS and Coldplay collaboration as claims of Coldplay landing in Korea have surfaced.

Fans have got the phrase "Welcome to Korea Coldplay" trending in mere hours as more reports of Coldplay arriving in Korea seem to be pouring in.

The rumors began with an Instagram post made by a Korean Quarantine Support staff member who claims that he met Chris Martin.

Also read: What happened to Marc Anthony? Singer drops out of Latin American Music Awards 2021, cancels performance

Coldplay x BTS rumors fly as Coldplay allegedly arrives in Korea

Coldplay are reportedly in Korea. Rumours swirling around about the biggest collabo yet... pic.twitter.com/evnOx7MdGK — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) April 16, 2021

Raphael Rashid, a journalist, based in South Korea, tweeted the Instagram post, which states that Chris Martin has arrived in Korea, sparking speculation online as to the nature of their visit.

Other journalists chipped in as well, with a reporter from the Korea Herald retweeting the Instagram post and citing their sources.

Advertisement

Coldplay appears to have just arrived in South Korea via Incheon Airport? 👀 — Hyunsu Yim 임현수 (@hyunsuinseoul) April 16, 2021

per an Instagram post from a quarantine staff member at the airport who says he chatted to Chris Martin for 20 minutes & a source from @koryodynasty 👀https://t.co/riBw79VSyJ — Hyunsu Yim 임현수 (@hyunsuinseoul) April 16, 2021

While the post in question indicates that Chris Martin may be in South Korea, there is no mention of the rest of the band being there or any mention of a BTS collab opening up speculation on other avenues.

Probably a greater chance of it being related to Younha's tease she posted a while back. https://t.co/Jrz8Q89yWu pic.twitter.com/IaXIN8eRpN — Vinny Holliday (@VinnyHolliday) April 16, 2021

Everyone's excited for a possible collab between BTS and Coldplay! 😍🥳 But watch, it'll turn out that they're just in Korea to play games with them on RunBTS. 😜😭 — christa⁷ 💜 (@ryuminating) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

The spark, however, was enough to send BTS fans into a tizzy as they eagerly anticipate a Coldplay x BTS collaboration.

Will lose my mind over a Coldplay BTS single ugh — . (@monojoon79) April 16, 2021

if bts and coldplay did collad... i swear— pic.twitter.com/NglnjOcYJc — mica⁷ // on limit (@godblesskingbts) April 16, 2021

Um so Coldplay's in South Korea and theres a tiny possibility that there might a be a BTS x Coldplay Collab??????? it's not funny to play with my feelings- — pk is dramatic and ia⁷ (@pkhainkya) April 16, 2021

CAN WE EXPECT A COLLAB OMGGGGG IM FREAKING OUT — Swan (@SM78327939) April 16, 2021

Can I just dream that it's a Coldplay x bangtan collab 👉👈 — shazz⁷ 💜 IA (@sleeepykoya) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

While the BTS fanbase campaigns for a musical collaboration between the two, the rest of the Korean Twitter seems adamant about bringing the movie "The Box" to the western band's attention and has flooded Coldplay mentions with the following tweets.

Welcome to Korea @coldplay! We hope you enjoy your stay and can watch the Korean movie “The Box”. Park #Chanyeol is the lead actor in the musical film, and has covered a rearranged version of your iconic song “A Sky Full of Stars” in the film! He is also a huge fan of yours! — اکانت دوم بارونتون (@love_means_exo) April 16, 2021

Welcome to Korea @coldplay! Once your quarantine period is over, we hope you can take some time to watch @thebox_movie. A Sky Full of Stars was used in the film & the scene where it was used was one of the film's highlights. The lead actor, Park Chanyeol, is a big fan of yours. — •𝘚𝘢𝘲𝘢𝘳 (@real__saqar) April 16, 2021

As of now, there are only two sources that state Coldplay's arrival in Korea. Fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and wait as more information regarding the situation surfaces.

Also read: Bad Bunny concert fiasco: Glitches in Ticketmaster spark fury among fans