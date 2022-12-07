What is the 1444 video? Disturbing footage sparks interest online

TikTok users are being warned against watching a video titled Video 1444 on YouTube for its disturbing and gruesome content, with many convinced that it is "cursed."

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic content related to suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

The video was initially posted in 2019 on a live stream platform called VK and has gone viral a few times before. It was titled Video 1444 to avoid being moderated on social media platforms. The clip is about 17 seconds long and features a Russian male dying by suicide. Internet users are strongly urged not to go looking for the video.

1444 video has sparked severe concerns among netizens

The explicit Video 1444 has been shared repeatedly on various social media websites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. While it was originally shared on VK, it was soon uploaded to a YouTube channel called Gore. It was up for 16 hours before being taken down by moderators. It was enough time for viewers to download and share it multiple times.

MistressBreezy @MistressBreezy I watched the 1444 video, and I wish I wouldn't have I watched the 1444 video, and I wish I wouldn't have😭😭💔

The 17-second-long clip features an 18-year-old Russian male, Gleb Korablev, sitting on a sofa in front of a painting. He addressed the video in Russian, referring to a "Russian suicide meme," and then proceeded to pull the trigger of a gun he was holding to his head. Viewers were left aghast after viewing the gruesome aftermath of the shot.

Soon an urban legend, associated with the video, was circulated. It claimed that internet users who viewed the clip would be cursed. To break the curse, one must answer the video with the date of the "supposed suicide," in this case, October 17, 2019.

In a dark-web-related Reddit forum, Reddit user @Kurosagi8 explains the current theory surrounding the video, which suggests Gleb planned the suicide beforehand and cursed the clip. Soon words like "disturbing," "unpleasant," " and "gory," with many advising against watching the clip.

Video 1444 is not the first unnerving video to make its rounds online

A clip of "the number stations" has gone viral in the past. They depict broadcast signals that the CIA and other intelligence agencies allegedly used to send messages. These stations are still in use and feature an endless string of numbers repeated by digitally synthesized voices. No one has encountered a solid explanation for this phenomenon.

The I Feel Fantastic video has been around since YouTube was launched. It features a short video of a robot named Tera singing a song shot in a mysterious house. It has sparked a series of conspiracy theories about the cause, including a serial killer. It was eventually revealed a musician named John Bergeron was behind the clip.

Another video called Sagazan Performance Transfiguration features performance artist Oliver de Sagazan pouring layers of body paint, clay, and other liquids on his body and transforming himself into a creature.

Poll : 0 votes