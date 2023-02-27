What did Aubrey Plaza say on stage at the SAG Awards 2023? Video of onstage demeanor goes viral

American actress Aubrey Plaza raised several eyebrows, virtually, after a video of her angrily talking to herself during the 2023 SAG Awards went viral online.

On February 26, 2023, the cast of White Lotus gathered on stage to accept the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. While F. Murray Abraham was delivering their acceptance speech, the 38-year-old star could be seen standing next to Theo James, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe.

At this point, Jon Gries, who played the role of Greg in White Lotus, could be seen whispering something in her ear, which seemed to be about a wardrobe malfunction. This prompted her to adjust her dress.

After the 83-year-old actor finished his speech, he shouted, "Union forever," and the cast congratulated each other. Meanwhile, Plaza stood there staring at everyone as she seemed to mouth:

"Sh*t's f***ed"

Twitter reactions on Aubrey Plaza's SAG Awards onstage demeanor

After Plaza mouthed the words "Sh*t's f***ed" onstage, she immediately ran off without hugging or congratulating anyone from White Lotus' cast.

When netizens noticed Plaza's erratic behavior, they took to Twitter to point it out. While several users expressed their shock at seeing the star not looking as thrilled as her co-stars, others mentioned how she rushed off the stage.

One user even pointed out that Plaza was wearing shades on stage before removing them, and looked "agitated" the whole time.

Adam @adam_atems Ok soooo what is going on with Aubrey Plaza and the rest of the White Lotus cast? She looked like she haaaaated being up there and immediately ran off stage while everyone in the cast was congratulating and hugging each other #SAGAwards Ok soooo what is going on with Aubrey Plaza and the rest of the White Lotus cast? She looked like she haaaaated being up there and immediately ran off stage while everyone in the cast was congratulating and hugging each other #SAGAwards

Jon M @JonMartinn1 #AubreyPlaza Weird behavior from Plaza besides the lack of stage presence and her near wardrobe malfunction at the SAGs tonight. And why did she mouth "Jesus Christ"? Her demeanor looks agitated. Weird behavior from Plaza besides the lack of stage presence and her near wardrobe malfunction at the SAGs tonight. And why did she mouth "Jesus Christ"? Her demeanor looks agitated.👎😜 #AubreyPlaza

#SAGAwards What was going on with Jon Gries (Greg) and Aubrey Plaza? He kept grabbing her, then pointed to her dress, then she walked off the stage before everyone else. What was going on with Jon Gries (Greg) and Aubrey Plaza? He kept grabbing her, then pointed to her dress, then she walked off the stage before everyone else. 🤨😬#SAGAwards

it’s not about the pasta @pastalycia I know y’all want drama but to me it looked like Aubrey Plaza had a wardrobe malfunction and was trying to hide behind the guys, swore when they moved, and ran off the stage to fix it #SAGAwards I know y’all want drama but to me it looked like Aubrey Plaza had a wardrobe malfunction and was trying to hide behind the guys, swore when they moved, and ran off the stage to fix it #SAGAwards

Aubrey Plaza appeared alongside Jenna Ortega for a fun segment

During the 2023 SAG Awards, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega joked about the claims that they resemble each other, stating that they have “nothing in common.”

Plaza and Ortega appeared onstage during the event that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Aubrey Plaza claimed that she wasn't sure why she and Ortega were paired together, to which the latter said that she agreed with her as the two have "nothing in common."

As the crowd laughed, Plaza continued:

“We should find the people who did this.”

When Ortega added, that they should "curse their families," the two said together:

“... And watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

Plaza then admitted that she "sees it now," as the duo looked at each other to acknowledge the claims.

Born on June 26, 1984, Aubrey Plaza began her acting career in 2006 by starring in a short film, Killswitch. She rose to prominence by appearing in the television series Parks and Recreation as April Ludgate.

Some of her other acting credits include Keith Powell Directs a Play, Mayne Street, Damsels in Distress, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Charlie Countryman. She also featured in The To Do List, Life After Beth, Playing It Cool, Dirty Grandpa, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Criminal Minds, and Emily the Criminal, among others.

