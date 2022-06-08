What did Augustine Gladney, aka StarringSaraa, do? TikToker arrested after disposing ex-boyfriend's mother's ashes

The Fort Worth Police Department has charged TikToker Augustine Gladney with a Class A misdemeanor after alleged misconduct between her and her boyfriend. Gladney allegedly disposed of her ex-boyfriend's mother's remains as a vengeful act.

Augustine Gladney's lawsuit surfaced after a TikTok video went viral. In the clip, the TikTok user was filmed throwing out the ashes of her boyfriend's mother while racking up thousands of views.

Why did the police arrest Augustine Gladney?

Sarah Chavez @sarah_calavera Ok, y’all let’s break this down. Folks have been sharing this TikTok of a woman throwing what appears to be an urn with ashes into a river w/ the caption “he cheated so I threw his mom ashes in the river” Ok, y’all let’s break this down. Folks have been sharing this TikTok of a woman throwing what appears to be an urn with ashes into a river w/ the caption “he cheated so I threw his mom ashes in the river” https://t.co/PvmmOCXgEt

On May 4, 2022, authorities at the Fort Worth Police Department were alerted by Ernest Smith concerning an altercation between him and Augustine Gladney, who was his girlfriend. Smith, 38, revealed that she had confessed to him via text that she disposed of his mom's ashes.

According to reports, it all started in June 2020, when Smith reported his mother's urn missing. At the time, he and Gladney had been dating but were going through a rocky period in their relationship. Almost two years after he reported the case of the missing urn, things began to unravel.

Smith got the police involved again, noting that his 40-year-old girlfriend was a prime suspect in the case. He shared that he overheard Gladney telling her daughter over the phone that she dumped the urn in a lake.

Hours after he became privy to this, Gladney sent Smith a text letting him know she threw out his mom's ashes. He, in turn, kept the text messages as evidence for the authorities. Gladney's story resurfaced on the internet recently after a clip alluding to her actions was posted on TikTok. The video was captioned:

"He cheated so I threw his mom's ashes in the river."

Is Augustine Gladney the woman in the clip?

The TikTok video immediately gained traction, but there was no confirmation from authorities that the clip was authentic. While many thought the woman in the clip was Augustine Gladney, more internet users have opined that the clip was a skit and the woman in it was an actress. One social media user shared:

"That's the true story. Video is a skit with a different woman. It's disgusting either way but yeah."

The clip, posted under the account name StarringSaraa, has been viewed millions of times and has more than 100 comments. It also got people talking across different social media platforms like Twitter, where users condemned the act and also tried deciphering if it was the same woman that appeared in the clip.

naomi.🦋⚡️🌥 @nxominicole @sosaisbacc @lovvvvvlyGirl thats the true story. video is a skit with a different woman. it's disgusting either way but yeah. @sosaisbacc @lovvvvvlyGirl thats the true story. video is a skit with a different woman. it's disgusting either way but yeah.

The content of the video presented a young lady in a black vest tucked into high-waisted bum shorts. She appeared to have been filmed from the top of the bridge, as she held a white urn with blue embroidery designs over it.

Throughout the clip, the lady's face was kept from the camera as she emptied the content of the urn into the water below. She also threw the jar towards the end of the video.

Ultimately, Augustine Gladney has been charged with abuse of a corpse and misdemeanor. If convicted, she faces a one-year sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $4,000. Gladney is a clinical office specialist at the College of Healthcare Professions, according to her LinkedIn profile.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far