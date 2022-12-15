"What in the Benjamin Button": Football MVP Jeremiah Johnson's age reveal leaves TikTok in disbelief

TikTokers were left baffled after Jeremiah Johnson, a footballer from Fort Worth, Texas, was revealed to be 12 years old. Johnson won the MVP (Most Valuable Player) honor award at the Youth National Championship held in Miami, which brought him accolades.

When TikTok user, @hoodnews24, shared a video on Sunday, November 11, 2022, featuring the footballer who disclosed that he (Johnson) is not even a teenager yet, the focus shifted to this age. The news came as a shock to netizens as Johnson's physical appearance is that of someone much older with a mustache and what looks like tattoos on his right forearm.

TikToker, @hoodnews24, can be heard exclaiming, "The boy is 12!" before adding that he would be enraged if he (Johnson) doesn't make it to the NFL. Here is the post shared on the platform:

Several internet users took to social media to express their surprise. Here is a comment seen on Twitter comparing Johnson's case to that of Benjamin Button, a character from the film Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where the titular protagonist aged in reverse.

@champagnepapo87 @postman8706 @Outkick What in the Benjamin Button is going on here?? @Outkick What in the Benjamin Button is going on here??

"I need to see the birth certificate," TikTokers in disbelief after learning Jeremiah Johnson's age

Stunned internet users quickly went into a frenzy, sharing their disbelief after learning about Jeremiah Johnson's age. Netizens expected the young footballer to be between 20-30 years old. What added to their disbelief was the photo showing the boy donning what looked like a tattoo on his right arm.

Some users commented that the boy might have mistaken the question and might have meant that he "graduated in 2012" or that he was in "12th grade." Others were still in doubt and stated, "Ain't no way."

A few internet users shared hilarious responses to exclaim their shock. One commented,

"How long has he been 12?"

Here are some of the responses seen on TikTok:

The reveal soon spread to other social media platforms. Twitteratis, too, were left stunned after learning Jeremiah Johnson's age. Here are some of the comments seen on the micro-blogging platform.

BUT DID YOU DIE? @CoryDunner44 @leslibless His birth certificate is a piece of paper that has “I am 12” on it!! Haha! Benchwarmers all over again! @leslibless His birth certificate is a piece of paper that has “I am 12” on it!! Haha! Benchwarmers all over again!

Brad @Brad__AZ @Outkick Mustache says grown man, those biceps say 12 year old @Outkick Mustache says grown man, those biceps say 12 year old

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Johnson's mother, Shana Evans, took to Facebook to praise her son in a series of posts after the viral reactions. She confirmed that "he's on 12U," meeting all the requirements, and stated that the tattoos are not real.

