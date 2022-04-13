What did Bill Maher say to Bella Thorne? Club Random podcast controversy explained 

Bill Maher attacked Bella Thorne in his latest Club Random podcast episode. The interview aired on Sunday where the singer shared her experience in overcoming anxiety. She also discussed her weed company Forbidden Flowers. Netizens were disturbed by the political commentator being insensitive about the 24-year old’s battle with anxiety.

During the interview, Maher asked Thorne why she had started the company, to which she responded that she “fell into weed” after dealing with “severe stomach issues and anxiety.” She added that the weed regulated her anxiety and “changed her life.”

Maher began drinking right at the start of the episode. Appearing discontented with her answer, the 66-year-old asked her in an inebriated state:

“What is it with you kids and anxiety? What is causing all the anxiety?”

Thorne tried to explain that the world “is now it’s constant bad…everywhere you look is so bad.”

Bill Maher then argued that people of her generation “doesn’t know what’s going on in the world.” He added:

“So how can you be that f**king concerned about what’s going on in the world! I know what’s going on in the world! I should have the anxiety! I follow it, you kids don’t follow it. You don’t know what the f**k is going on in the world! What are you upset about?”

The Disney-star responded by saying that “maybe we don’t know necessarily always the full story.” She added that youngsters observe everything that is happening around them and that they are “vocal about it.”

The two began discussing Thorne's anxiety from 1:30.

Netizens shocked with Bill Maher’s comments on podcast

During the hour-long episode, the two spoke about how young people are ignoring major political changes in the world like the Ukrainian invasion, environmental disasters and the pandemic in order to prioritize their mental health.

Bella Thorne then argued that “everyone really has their trauma.” In defending her statement, she spoke about losing her father when she was just eight years old. She also opened up about being molested when she was growing up.

Thorne added:

“We look at someone and say, ‘Oh, they have it all. They must be so f**kin’ happy. You’ve got nothing to complain about in your life. Yeah, well, you know, they’re still with their therapist every day. They might have PTSD and traumas and other things that haunt their dreams.”

Netizens criticized the commentator for not being sensitive towards Bella Thorne and her struggles dealing with anxiety. A few tweets read:

@Magnacious @magnacious @thedailybeast Why does anyone still watch him? He’s become so awful @thedailybeast Why does anyone still watch him? He’s become so awful

Amy GRAY @dizzybatvet @thedailybeast Maher has gone full "damn kids, get off my lawn". I really used to like him. Too bad. @thedailybeast Maher has gone full "damn kids, get off my lawn". I really used to like him. Too bad.

Kevin Harmon @imadness Wow. If I were Bill Maher's agent/rep, I would've grabbed and eaten the master podcast file of him and Bella Thorne on Club Random so nobody could ever hear it. Oooffda. Kudos to @bellathorne for getting through that disaster - SHE did great. Wow. If I were Bill Maher's agent/rep, I would've grabbed and eaten the master podcast file of him and Bella Thorne on Club Random so nobody could ever hear it. Oooffda. Kudos to @bellathorne for getting through that disaster - SHE did great.

j scurry @jscurry44 @MarlowNYC @rolandsmartin Bill Maher has become a cartoon. I’m sure Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck would be insulted. @MarlowNYC @rolandsmartin Bill Maher has become a cartoon. I’m sure Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck would be insulted.

🌺Angie Nelson🌺 @Nels1ang @MarlowNYC @rolandsmartin Am I the only one that thinks Bill Maher is not a nice human? @MarlowNYC @rolandsmartin Am I the only one that thinks Bill Maher is not a nice human?

Lana Montalban @LanaMontalban

Pathetic will describe him now. @MarlowNYC I used to like him and laugh at his jokes.Pathetic will describe him now. @MarlowNYC I used to like him and laugh at his jokes. Pathetic will describe him now.

Bill Maher has not responded to the slew of backlash he received following the interview at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Somava Das