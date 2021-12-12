What is Billy Bob Thornton's net worth? Fortune explored as actor attends '1883' premiere

Billy Bob Thornton is the second actor to join Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883 after Tom Hanks was signed on to guest star on the upcoming series. The Bad Santa (2003) star attended the premiere at the Wynn Las Vegas.

1883 premieres on Sunday, December 19, on Paramount Plus. The series will explore the origin story of the Dutton family and how they acquired their ranch in Montana. Billy Bob Thornton is set to play a sheriff in Fort Worth, Texas, named Jim Courtright.

The series has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Furthermore, Yellowstone's creator Taylor Sheridan also served as the producer of the prequel, 1883. Sheridan has also portrayed Travis Wheatly in the original series, set during the modern days.

How much is Billy Bob Thornton worth?

Billy Bob Thornton (Image via Kevin Winter/ Getty Images)

According to multiple publications, Billy Bob Thornton is worth an estimate of $45-$50 million. He earned almost the entirety of his fortune from his acting career, which started in the late 1980s.

Thornton entered the entertainment industry in 1970s as a drummer for a band known as Tres Hombres. Around 1985, he was a part of Jack Hammer and formed The Boxmasters in 2007. As a musical artist, he has also released at least four albums since 2001.

Before foraying into acting, Billy Bob Thornton moved to Los Angeles from Hot Springs, Arkansas. He stayed with Tom Epperson, who would become his writing partner in the future. In the mid-1980s, Thornton worked odd jobs as a telemarketer and as a manager in a fast-food establishment while auditioning for acting gigs.

According to his IMDb page, he debuted as an actor in an R-rated 1986 film called Hunter's Blood, where he played a brief role. A year later, he portrayed a pawn shop clerk in an episode of Matlock. After appearing in some short roles in a few projects, Billy Bob Thornton caught his first big break in 1990 with a TV series called The Outsiders, where he portrayed Buck Merrill in ten episodes.

However, his first starring role came in 1992's One False Move, where he played the antagonist Ray Malcolm. The film starred the late Bill Paxton and was co-written by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson.

In 1997, Billy Bob Thornton won an Oscar for writing Sling Blade, where he also starred and served as the director. The Arkansas native also received an Oscar nomination for playing the male lead.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 66-year-old's repertoire includes films like U Turn (1997), Armageddon (1998), Fargo (2014-2017), and Bad Santa (2003), amongst others.

Edited by R. Elahi