What is the Bleach Blonde Bad Built meme? Origins explored as viral catchphrase takes over social media 

Democratic Party Rep. Jasmine Crockett has left the internet in a frenzy after uttering the phrase "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" during a House Oversight Committee meeting. The politician got into a verbal sparring session with Republican Party's Marjorie Taylor Greene, leading to her launching merchandise as well to raise money for Democratic candidates. Now, several netizens have taken to the internet to share their renditions of the phrase.

On May 16, the House Oversight Committee held a debate over Attorney General Merrick Garland being held in contempt of Congress. During the same, Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up with what you’re reading.”

In response, Jasmine Crockett said,

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The exchange between the two women was quick to go viral, leading to many creating hilarious memes over the phrase.

X user @Tn_Brando was one of the many who took to the social networking site to release a song that used the phrase. The tweet had amassed over six million views at the time of writing this article.

Another platform user shared a TikTok video that showcased a guy singing a song with the phrase. The lyrics read,

“Good golly miss Marjorie/ You sure like to brawl/ Good golly miss Marjorie/ You look like a Neanderthal/ You’re a fake and a loser/ You’re just another screwball/ You’re a blech blond bad built butch body know it all”

Jasmine Crockett announces merchandise drop after "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" goes viral

On May 18, Jasmine Crockett took to X to announce that she was going to drop a “Crockett Clapback Collection,” which would include “swag” and “random” phrases that she has said. The money made would reportedly go into ensuring that there is a “Democratic House.”

Crockett also took to X to express her frustration over Marjorie Taylor Greene, not being held accountable for passing remarks over her appearance. Crockett said:

“So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It’s against the rules to do… She refused to apologize! The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities” & basically wanted to know if I could talk sh*t about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right?”

Crockett ended her statement by saying,

“This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!”

At the time of writing this article, Crockett’s tweet had amassed nearly six million views.

