What are the charges against Ayo Rosh Eniwaye? Stalker’s death threats to Jacksonville TikTok star explored as he is taken into custody

On Friday, January 26, Ayo Rosh Eniwaye was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Back in December 2023, the JSO had opened an investigation into the 31-year-old after local TikToker, Helena Black reported that Eniwaye had sent her multiple inappropriate sexual messages after initially encountering him at a convenience store in September.

Action News Jax reported that the messages escalated to stalking and death threats through multiple accounts, including mentions of her address. The TikToker had to get a permanent Injunction for Protection against Eniwaye in November. Eniwaye was charged with the violation of a stalking injunction alongside aggravated stalking. Court records showed that he allegedly sent her a total of 79 threats.

Expand Tweet

Ayo Rosh Eniwaye was arrested for sending multiple threatening messages to TikToker Helena Black

According to a First Coast News report, the incidents between TikToker Helena Black and Ayo Rosh Eniwaye stemmed from an encounter they had on September 4 when Helena visited a Southside Daily gas station convenience store where Eniwaye was employed.

Helena was quoted by News 4 Jax as saying:

"I made the very unfortunate decision to give him my phone when he reached for it. He put in his Instagram information and we said goodbye."

Expand Tweet

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office statement revealed:

"The suspect made several attempts to get the victim’s attention, to include following her, grabbing her phone, and adding himself as someone she would follow on a social media account."

The statement further read:

"The victim also reported that within minutes of this encounter, she began receiving inappropriate messages from the suspect of a s*xual nature."

Helena stopped going to the convenience store in fear of the man. She continued to receive many unsolicited messages from the suspect increasing in intensity and severity. Some of the messages were sent by the man from an account named "Acknowledgeyourself". The outlet reported that in a September 7 message, the man threatened to "ghost" her and burn her house down. Another message read:

"Be on the lookout and always watch your surroundings because someone's coming to get you."

Black was forced to file for a temporary injunction for protection, which she was granted on September 11. The injunction was later made permanent in November. As per the injunction, Ayo Rosh Eniwaye was supposed to stop any contact with the victim but he didn't.

Expand Tweet

Even after the injunction, court documents revealed that Ayo Rosh Eniwaye continued sending messages to the TikToker through multiple accounts with some messages even being life-threatening. Other messages publically revealed the TikToker's current address with claims that he was going to visit her. The messages culminated in a total of 79 threats since the first encounter.

An investigation was opened by the Intel Unit of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on December 31 and finally identified the suspect as Ayo Rosh Eniwaye. A search warrant was served at the man's address at 1905 Promenade Way on Friday, January 26 and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Eniwaye was charged with aggravated stalking and the violation of the permanent injunction against him. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office requested anyone with additional information on the case to contact the department. Eniwaye will be set to face his next court hearing on Tuesday, February 20, as per First Coast News.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.